The View's Meghan McCain on James Comey interview this week: "He's coming on Wednesday. Congratulations, we're all going to filet you." https://t.co/z6AJIwV2zf — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 16, 2018

From Mediaite:

Speaking Monday on The View, the conservative pundit absolutely tore into Comey for what she deemed to be a personal vendetta of sorts from the ousted FBI Director. “[I]t seems like he is settling scores,” McCain said. McCain went on to bash Comey for the media tour which began in earnest on Sunday — suggesting it’s beneath the dignity of the office he once held. “He clearly loves the media,” McCain said. “And that’s fine if you want to do what we do. But it’s not if you are the head of the FBI.”

You can tell from the Left’s reactions on this thread:

My deep respect for her father does not extend to her. — CountryOverPartyTX (@LGM14) April 16, 2018

I don't watch this show anymore. They should release a show where meghan is erased from the entire show. — kamalky laureano🎨 (@kamalkylaureano) April 16, 2018

😝😝😝she’ll have her bag of fox talking points…bet that has Comey scared😝😝😝 — Mary Hunted (@SaltyLenore) April 16, 2018

Brian Stelter shared this piece as well, so the CNN harpies were all over Meghan too:

I DESPISE her. — Sherry Roush (@abbeyzoe2209) April 16, 2018

Meghan… You need to take a breath. — pandysbuddy (@pandysbuddy) April 16, 2018

Her total lack of class is disgusting! And No Megan, men with any smarts don’t talk like this. — Cathy Harrington (@ccwharrington) April 16, 2018

My God McCain is so HARSH!!! — Debby Davidson (@debyd48) April 16, 2018

