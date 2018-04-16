You’d think Dick’s Sporting Goods would have figured out by now that playing along with this so-called ‘boycott’ is not exactly great for business but … nope.

Hey, far be it for us to tell them how to ruin, err, run their business but this seems needlessly stupid.

Like most boycotts.

Dick’s standing firm on its decision to stop selling assault-style rifles. And how… “Typically a retailer may return unsold merchandise to the manufacturer. But in this case, Dick’s Sporting Goods has decided to destroy them.” https://t.co/bZF94l7Mao via @PittsburghPG — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) April 16, 2018

Well, THAT’LL stop bad guys from doing bad things.

Holy crap you guys, they think this is a good idea.

Wow, Dick’s.

Dick's is actively destroying their stock of AR-15s and other rifles. https://t.co/J2bqqLJ97F — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) April 16, 2018

Wonder how their stock holders feel about that?

Is their destruction being monitored to be sure it's done legally? — Tonka Sly (@TonkaSly) April 16, 2018

Seems like it’s more important to them that they can pat themselves on the backs for ‘doing something about gun violence’ than their own business succeeding.

This is a win win. More will be made and manufacturers still get their money. — John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) April 16, 2018

HA! Gonna bet Dick’s didn’t think about how they’re just driving up demand.

So it's not really about "making sure they're in the right hands". It's about getting rid of them. — PhillyFanForum (@PhillyFanForum) April 16, 2018

Which is really what it’s been about from the beginning.

But we all knew that already.

Related:

‘Because YOU’RE even worse’: Jonathan Chait tries shaming Never Trump to switch parties, FAILS spectacularly

Now THAT’S a lot of BACKFIRE: Joss Whedon snarks at Paul Ryan, hits himself BELOW the belt instead

HOT MESS Ana Navarro doubles down that Trump struck Syria to distract from Comey, gets REKT