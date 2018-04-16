Trump signed an Executive Order that encourages people receiving government benefits to work and eventually stop cyclical dependence on handouts and poverty. Yeah, Democrats will pretend he’s targeting the poor but don’t buy into that; people who depend on the government for their basic needs are never really free, and like Republicans, Trump understands that.

Trump quietly targets Medicaid, food stamp recipients with sweeping welfare overhaul https://t.co/zbiXPKOfRN pic.twitter.com/v6ixPpp24H — The Hill (@thehill) April 15, 2018

Quietly targets.

GMAFB.

From The Hill:

… a sweeping executive order that was quietly issued earlier this week — and that largely flew under the radar. It calls on the Departments of Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture and other agencies across the federal government to craft new rules requiring that beneficiaries of a host of programs work or lose their benefits. Trump argued with the order, which has been in the works since last year, that the programs have grown too large while failing to move needy people out of government help.

So … Trump wants people to get off government dependence and that’s somehow a bad thing.

Hrm.

Never fear poor people, Alyssa Milano went FULL CAPS LOCK to protect the government owning you:

WE WONT LET HIM QUIETLY TARGET MEDICAID AND FOOD STAMP RECIPIENTS, WILL WE? https://t.co/ime9J2CLet — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 16, 2018

NO WE’LL JUST TWEET IN ALL CAPS! THAT’LL SAVE THE POORS!

What are you gonna do, Act him into submission? — Jeffrey Voth (@Acuda4me) April 16, 2018

She’ll cast a spell on him.

Why don’t you march? https://t.co/RWUoAvM7Tt — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) April 16, 2018

Hey hey, ho ho, this Medicaid party has got to go!

You thinking you’re going to need them soon?? #payyourtaxes — Pixie SS ☕️ (@pixiejss) April 16, 2018

Meep.

Possibly. But food stamps are at an all time low now. That’s what his bigger goal is. Reducing that number. And the system needs a huge adjustment anyway. — Stephen (@LogicOverJunk) April 16, 2018

Amen.

He’s doing what we hired him for — Steven Nickell (@snickit) April 16, 2018

Double Amen.

Target? This has needed to happen for ages. — The Amazing Lucas (@TheAmazngLucas) April 16, 2018

Our level of spending on entitlement programs is simply not sustainable. But if Alyssa is so worried about feeding the poor and their healthcare she should feel free to write a check.

Reform is necessary! Welfare isn’t supposed to be a way of life. — Deplorable Dan #MAGA (@DanielH31701411) April 16, 2018

Not to mention the EO only affects people who are capable of working. Those with actual medical conditions and disabilities who are unable to truly work will not be impacted. But hey, we need to pretend that the GOP is trying to kill the poor and aging.

NO WE WONT!!!! @realDonaldTrump — Rena Sofer BoycottNRA (@RenaSofer) April 16, 2018

HA HA HA HA.

Yeah, those caps will show Trump.

Related:

