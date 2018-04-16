Trump signed an Executive Order that encourages people receiving government benefits to work and eventually stop cyclical dependence on handouts and poverty. Yeah, Democrats will pretend he’s targeting the poor but don’t buy into that; people who depend on the government for their basic needs are never really free, and like Republicans, Trump understands that.

Quietly targets.

GMAFB.

From The Hill:

… a sweeping executive order that was quietly issued earlier this week — and that largely flew under the radar.

It calls on the Departments of Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture and other agencies across the federal government to craft new rules requiring that beneficiaries of a host of programs work or lose their benefits.

Trump argued with the order, which has been in the works since last year, that the programs have grown too large while failing to move needy people out of government help.

So … Trump wants people to get off government dependence and that’s somehow a bad thing.

Hrm.

Never fear poor people, Alyssa Milano went FULL CAPS LOCK to protect the government owning you:

Trending

NO WE’LL JUST TWEET IN ALL CAPS! THAT’LL SAVE THE POORS!

She’ll cast a spell on him.

Hey hey, ho ho, this Medicaid party has got to go!

Meep.

Amen.

Double Amen.

Our level of spending on entitlement programs is simply not sustainable. But if Alyssa is so worried about feeding the poor and their healthcare she should feel free to write a check.

Not to mention the EO only affects people who are capable of working. Those with actual medical conditions and disabilities who are unable to truly work will not be impacted. But hey, we need to pretend that the GOP is trying to kill the poor and aging.

HA HA HA HA.

Yeah, those caps will show Trump.

