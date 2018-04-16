Oh, goody!

As Twitchy told you yesterday, David Hogg announced plans for yet another walkout, this time on April 20. But that’s not all he’s got planned … this morning, he teased another boycott campaign:

What was it this time? Did someone make fun of his shoes? Needless to say, Hogg’s not doing anything to dispel his critics’ contention that he’s nothing but a petulant attention-seeker. And fellow Stoneman Douglas student Kyle Kashuv is not impressed with Hogg’s latest show of bravado:

It really does seem like that’s all Hogg’s got going for him now.

Meanwhile:

