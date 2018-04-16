Oh, goody!

As Twitchy told you yesterday, David Hogg announced plans for yet another walkout, this time on April 20. But that’s not all he’s got planned … this morning, he teased another boycott campaign:

Going to announce another boycott this week… Stay tuned 🙂 pic.twitter.com/XIURHxFgW4 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 16, 2018

What was it this time? Did someone make fun of his shoes? Needless to say, Hogg’s not doing anything to dispel his critics’ contention that he’s nothing but a petulant attention-seeker. And fellow Stoneman Douglas student Kyle Kashuv is not impressed with Hogg’s latest show of bravado:

Is this a game now? https://t.co/pksffINkQE — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 16, 2018

You're acting like a fool. Boycotts aren't a game. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 16, 2018

David is revealing his secret superhero identity… BOYCOTT MAN https://t.co/pksffINkQE — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 16, 2018

"Fabulous secret powers were revealed to me the day I held aloft my magic Twitter Account and said… By the power of Parkland, Florida! Boycott-Man: I have the Power! My classmates became the Mighty Battle Bros, and I became Boycott-Man the most bored man in the universe." https://t.co/hNTke5yFH9 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 16, 2018

It really does seem like that’s all Hogg’s got going for him now.

You spelt boring wrong! I don't care if he is bored but I do find him very boring. — Heather #Brexit (@old_mum) April 16, 2018

Bored as in he's bored that he feels the need to occupy his time with stupidity like boycotts. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 16, 2018

Meanwhile: