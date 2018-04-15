David Hogg has scheduled the next ant-“gun violence” walkout/protest. The goal with this one is to walk out of any and every establishment.

It's been just over 2 months. We have walked out of school and now, on 4/20, we walk out everywhere. No matter where you are – if it's home, school, or work – walk out. Gun violence can happen anywhere at anytime. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 15, 2018

But it’s the date that is catching some attention.

Interesting you pick 4/20 … https://t.co/viHvPWjBNm — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) April 15, 2018

April 20th is also known as 420 Day. It refers to the inhalation and consumption of cannabis … otherwise known as smoking marijuana.

David – I’m not sure if you know who your base of support is – but I think they have very different 4/20 plans… https://t.co/CkGSzkd5Pb — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) April 15, 2018

There will likely be quite a few walkouts on April 20th, and it looks like solidarity with Hogg will be used as an excuse.