David Hogg has scheduled the next ant-“gun violence” walkout/protest. The goal with this one is to walk out of any and every establishment.

But it’s the date that is catching some attention.

Trending

April 20th is also known as 420 Day. It refers to the inhalation and consumption of cannabis … otherwise known as smoking marijuana.

There will likely be quite a few walkouts on April 20th, and it looks like solidarity with Hogg will be used as an excuse.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 4/20david hogg