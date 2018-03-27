For the past few weeks, Facebook has been catching a good deal of (deserved) flack for collecting personal data on its users. Granted, for them to have their data their users would have had to give them permission in the first place by some app or their messenger, but we digress.

Facebook admits it may collect data about your calls and text messages. Here’s how to turn it off https://t.co/MOFpI1FICe — TIME (@TIME) March 26, 2018

Where has Alyssa Milano been?

NOT OK. WHY AREN’T WE SCREAMING ABOUT THIS? HEY, @FACEBOOK! NOT OK. https://t.co/bt02vKH06k — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 26, 2018

FULL CAPS LOCK EVEN.

Yeah you guys, she means business!

Seemed ok when the Democrats did it. Didn't it? pic.twitter.com/P7SqTtYyd8 — Todd (@TCribby) March 26, 2018

Democrats.

They bragged about it even.

Are you ever NOT screaming about something? — Voice of Privilege (@VoiceOfPrivileg) March 27, 2018

If she’s not screaming about this she’s screaming about something else.

Good point.

Zuck gotcha! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Semi-Auto Tide Pod (@FlingPlasma) March 27, 2018

The Russians did it!

Because you agreed to their policies when you signed up. You gave them permission. For an activist you sure are naive. What do you think Twitter is doing with your info — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) March 27, 2018

Derp.

Delete your account. End of collection. — AngelsWalk! (@LAWGermany) March 26, 2018

Pretty simple.

Facebook is a free optional service not a public utility and if you don't want your info out there then delete your account. All online apps search engines and streaming services do the same thing. Our data has been collected and sold by our state agency's and private businesse — Jim Wolski (@JimWolski) March 27, 2018

Don’t like it, don’t use their service.

This ain’t rocket science, Alyssa.

