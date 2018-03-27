For the past few weeks, Facebook has been catching a good deal of (deserved) flack for collecting personal data on its users. Granted, for them to have their data their users would have had to give them permission in the first place by some app or their messenger, but we digress.

Where has Alyssa Milano been?

FULL CAPS LOCK EVEN.

Trending

Yeah you guys, she means business!

Democrats.

They bragged about it even.

If she’s not screaming about this she’s screaming about something else.

Good point.

The Russians did it!

Derp.

Pretty simple.

Don’t like it, don’t use their service.

This ain’t rocket science, Alyssa.

Related:

GROW a pair! Elliott Hamilton EMASCULATES Michael Ian Black in back-and-forth about masculinity

NOW you’re thinking! Iowahawk EXPERTLY zings window-lickers looking to ‘repeal the Second Amendment’

D’OH! The Onion has the most HILARIOUS take on Stormy Daniels interview (Anderson Cooper hardest hit)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa MilanodataFacebook