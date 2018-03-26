The much-anticipated Stormy Daniels interview was featured on last night’s episode of 60 minutes.

And it was … 60 minutes.

Meh. *shrug*

Honestly, we’ve seen so much coverage of Daniels and the upcoming interview that we’ve sort of stopped seeing the headlines about it going by (one can only see the same headline so many times before it becomes just more noise), but The Onion actually shared one that got our attention.

D’OH! EL OH EL.

Anderson MIGHT not be amused, but we are.

And hey, we’re not judging what people are searching for online … unless it’s Kurt Eichenwald but that’s another story.

Trending

Hrm.

Like we said, not judging.

#YouBeYou

This both confuses and terrorizes us.

Well-played.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

TMI dude!

