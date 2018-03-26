The much-anticipated Stormy Daniels interview was featured on last night’s episode of 60 minutes.

And it was … 60 minutes.

Meh. *shrug*

Honestly, we’ve seen so much coverage of Daniels and the upcoming interview that we’ve sort of stopped seeing the headlines about it going by (one can only see the same headline so many times before it becomes just more noise), but The Onion actually shared one that got our attention.

Stormy Daniels '60 Minutes' Interview Leads To Spike In PornHub Searches For Anderson Cooper https://t.co/yDUO0DjUwt pic.twitter.com/7uZya2qIag — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 26, 2018

D’OH! EL OH EL.

Anderson MIGHT not be amused, but we are.

And hey, we’re not judging what people are searching for online … unless it’s Kurt Eichenwald but that’s another story.

I honestly assumed this would happen anyway. — JL Montague and the Fever Frown Band (@JL_Montague) March 26, 2018

Hrm.

Like we said, not judging.

#YouBeYou

Tick tick tick pic.twitter.com/9JBxMHMbpP — Ed Drennen (@EdDrennen1) March 26, 2018

This both confuses and terrorizes us.

Well-played.

Sorry, that was me. — Bojangles of the Apocalypse (@Krakn3dfx) March 26, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

I did the same thing! How do you guys know so much?! — Zafaryab (@zafaryabism) March 26, 2018

TMI dude!

