Zach Braff tired so hard to convince gun rights advocates that the Left isn’t trying to take our guns.

He even used a cute animated gif.

Awwww.

One can support the 2A and respect the rights of Americans to own guns for protection and hunting and sport and ALSO think there are common sense regulations to be had. pic.twitter.com/WO1jBnKtIO — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 24, 2018

But sadly for Braff, nobody is buying what he’s selling except people who are already on board with giving up their guns and their rights.

So he’s technically preaching to the choir.

Cool! You start by naming some, so we can have an intelligent conversation about them! https://t.co/zZ71Tl9ytP — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 26, 2018

Good luck with that Ben.

We’re not holding our breath.

But wait, Kurt Eichenwald has some ideas … this oughta be good.

Universal background checks

Ban bump stocks

Ban 100-round drums and high capacity magazines which are ONLY designed to fire as many bullets as possible. That wasn't hard, was it @benshapiro? — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 26, 2018

Hrm, something smells fishy.

HA!

Ok, we couldn’t help ourselves … *sits in the corner*

(1) Fine with the bump stock ban, though it will be ineffective;

(2) Universal background checks require a universal gun registry;

(3) High capacity mags are easy to produce, and normal magazines can easily be replaced quickly.https://t.co/mZphBs8L06 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 26, 2018

Agreed And no Truth

But it’s not.

Nice assist from Kyle Kashuv.

Simply true — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 26, 2018

Simply true indeed.

Then Kurt doubled down and wanted to lecture Ben on ‘the reality’ of guns (whoa boy, get your boots ‘cuz it’s getting deep in here):

Here's the reality, @benshapiro: I live in Texas. LOTS of gun owners. And I dont know a single one who opposes universal background checks because they are good guys. I dont know of a single one who opposes a high cap mag ban. In fact, because they RESPECT guns, they have…. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 26, 2018

Here’s the reality, Kurt. This editor lived in Wyoming for over a decade and there are more guns than people in the state. And this editor didn’t know a single one who agreed with this BS and would be really angry that you were trying to claim otherwise in an attempt to disarm law-abiding Americans.

…hardcore beliefs about what should be done in terms of keeping guns safe – requirements for combination lock safes, murder charges against gun owners who leave guns lying around that result in deaths. They are hardest of the hard core in control. They dont think guns are toys. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 26, 2018

Kurt knows so many gun owners.

Sure he does.

Wonder if they hang out with those magical eight-year-olds who wonder why the president hates them.

You don't know ur own ass from a hole in the ground. 😂 stick to anime porn. — Russhole (@Russmaster1) March 26, 2018

Meep!

