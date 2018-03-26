Jenna Jameson is a helluva Second Amendment advocate.

True story.

Boom.

And being a #2A advocate, Jenna had plenty to say about the #MarchForOurLives protest held on Saturday.

Not just a no, but a hard no.

As in Hell no.

And as usual, every time Jenna espouses an opinion not held by the people who think they ‘own’ her or her past profession, the trolls come out with their daily dose of shame and bullspit. Only this time they were doubly triggered because apparently Anderson Cooper quoted her during the Stormy Daniels interview.

The HORROR!

Alexander, just because you disagree with her opinions that doesn’t mean you’re a better person than her.

Bingo.

But Truuuuuuuump!

Oh well now they’re really gonna freak out.

Being pro-rights and supporting her president is a regressive opinion?

Alrighty then.

They’re not.

Dogpile much, boys?

HA!

Oh FFS.

We so adore Jenna.

Back to the original tweet that started all of the drama in the first place:

People aren’t armed because they’re scared.

They’re armed so they never have to be scared.

Fair point.

Dude.

TOTALLY.

OMG.

What a lovely singing voice Marina must have.

Ding ding ding.

But this was our favorite part of the conversation:

DO IT DO IT DO IT.

Yaaaas!

That may also be true.

Heh.

Jameson 2020?

Hey, it could happen.

