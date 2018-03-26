Jenna Jameson is a helluva Second Amendment advocate.

True story.

My right to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed. pic.twitter.com/ySU0pq313j — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 25, 2018

Boom.

And being a #2A advocate, Jenna had plenty to say about the #MarchForOurLives protest held on Saturday.

A bunch of high schoolers wanting to take away my right to defend my home and family. That’s a no from me. A hard no. — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 25, 2018

Not just a no, but a hard no.

As in Hell no.

And as usual, every time Jenna espouses an opinion not held by the people who think they ‘own’ her or her past profession, the trolls come out with their daily dose of shame and bullspit. Only this time they were doubly triggered because apparently Anderson Cooper quoted her during the Stormy Daniels interview.

The HORROR!

Of all the prolific sex workers weighing in on @StormyDaniels, Anderson Cooper quotes Jenna Jameson — a Trump supporter who writes tweets like this. Why give bad people spotlight when there are better people with more intelligent commentary than anything Jameson is capable of? https://t.co/tdB0xNfA7U — Alexander Cheves (@BadAlexCheves) March 26, 2018

Alexander, just because you disagree with her opinions that doesn’t mean you’re a better person than her.

Translation- why quote a woman who has an important viewpoint when we could just quote someone who will fall in line and bash the president. https://t.co/pKyAxN8XfE — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 26, 2018

Bingo.

I think that I missed the part where you explained what's wrong with what @jennajameson wrote. — Redcloak (@BrewingAle) March 26, 2018

But Truuuuuuuump!

Conservatives opinions matter also, my dear. — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 26, 2018

Oh well now they’re really gonna freak out.

I’m not tossing my weight against @jennajameson or her followers. I am a much smaller voice than hers. But since she and I work(ed) in the same industry, it’s a shame that she has such harmful, sex-negative, regressive opinions. — Alexander Cheves (@BadAlexCheves) March 26, 2018

Being pro-rights and supporting her president is a regressive opinion?

Alrighty then.

How are my opinions sex negative? — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 26, 2018

They’re not.

Hugh, don’t bother. She had a remarkable platform and legacy from which she could have done so much. Instead she’s become another alt-right mouthpiece and “reformed sinner.” This hackneyed tale has a bland ending. One day we’ll watch her made-for-TV bio and toast her adieu. — Alexander Cheves (@BadAlexCheves) March 26, 2018

Dogpile much, boys?

You should write for hallmark. — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 26, 2018

HA!

Ma’am, you are one of the biggest porn stars in history. I’ve read your book, seen your work, and respect your legacy. To discover your views on gun law and your support for candidates who are hostile to queer, trans, and Muslim Americans is simply disappointing. — Alexander Cheves (@BadAlexCheves) March 26, 2018

Oh FFS.

Happy to disappoint you, dear. https://t.co/5mx0oXwyst — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 26, 2018

We so adore Jenna.

Back to the original tweet that started all of the drama in the first place:

I don't think it's like that. I think people are sad scared & r just looking for ways to fix the trend of mass shootings. It's gotten very bad starting w Columbine massacre during my senior year of high school. I was horrified in 1999 & now Im just scared 4 society's. Sad. #PLUR — Gregory Paul Smith (@GPSgregorysmith) March 25, 2018

People aren’t armed because they’re scared.

They’re armed so they never have to be scared.

Be scared or sad or whatever. Just keep your paws off my guns. — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 25, 2018

Fair point.

You need a gun to defend your home and family. Try locking your door. — Rudy (@RobertoFlambay) March 26, 2018

Dude.

Because a lock keeps murderers out. — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 26, 2018

TOTALLY.

OMG.

Bunch of high schoolers? You ignorant f$k , they are victims of gun violence, stupid degenerate. — Marina (@marteliabadelia) March 26, 2018

What a lovely singing voice Marina must have.

Yet, they are still a bunch of high schoolers. — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 26, 2018

Ding ding ding.

But this was our favorite part of the conversation:

The surprising thing is that a porn star hasn't yet been elected president. #PopCulture #namerecognition — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 26, 2018

DO IT DO IT DO IT.

Yaaaas!

Porn stars are too smart to run for President. — Howie from Maui (@TheTurtleClub) March 26, 2018

That may also be true.

Heh.

Finger on the pulse of America with one hand. Baby nursing in the ither and yet can still kick ass

Multitasking momma!. — Armagideon Time/Groovy Times (@scottvhoward) March 26, 2018

Jenna, if you run, I will gladly work on your campaign and bring a team of people with me! — Candace (@RareCandace) March 26, 2018

Aside from her spot on, down-to-Earth politics, @jennajameson is just flat out awesome to her fans. She’d have my vote 👍🏻 — Gary C. Mele, Jr. (@GaryCMeleJr) March 26, 2018

Don’t tease us, Jenna! I’d campaign for you here in Arkansas, I could use the excitement 😍 — Ali (@bellwitch911) March 26, 2018

Jameson 2020?

Hey, it could happen.

