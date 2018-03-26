Marco Rubio has put up with a bunch of crap in the last three years, but recently it has gotten even worse with the Stoneman Douglas shooting because the Left has decided he (and Dana Loesch, the NRA and millions of legal gun owners) was responsible for it.

Not the actual gunman.

Or the sheriff’s department who hid outside while kids died.

Or the FBI that has admitted it didn’t follow protocol with this kid.

Nope, it’s somehow all Rubio’s fault, which makes zero sense but then again, it is the Left we’re talking about.

Out of all politicians in this country, Rubio seems the only one willing to put himself in the middle of this mess to try and get stuff done, and both sides are brutalizing him for it. Any wonder nothing ever gets done? — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 25, 2018

Absolutely a fair statement.

Which is probably why Jon Favreau didn’t like it.

I agree with Pat Toomey (R-PA) on almost nothing but give him credit for putting forward a bipartisan bill on background checks in 2013. Marco Rubio voted against that bill and has offered nothing. He’s getting brutalized because both sides rightly suspect he’s a phony. https://t.co/fchvdnEKvO — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 25, 2018

Says the guy who worked for one of the biggest phonies of all time.

Also your former boss was against gay marriage until 2012. Opinions change. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 25, 2018

He ‘evolved’ don’cha know.

Let me know when @marcorubio signs on as a co-sponsor to Manchin-Toomey, the extreme lefty gun control bill supported by about 90% of the American people. https://t.co/4o0HjeuL1j — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 25, 2018

Blah blah blah blah blah.

And no.

Rubio championed Fix NICS and STOP School Violence, among other proposals, which were both signed into law on Friday. Whatever you think of him or his ideas, it's simply not accurate to say he's proposed nothing and accomplished nothing. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 25, 2018

Eeek! Stephen Gutowski has facts! That’s Jon’s kryptonite.

Yes, Rubio decided to belatedly support a John Cornyn bill that had been lying around for months. Brave. https://t.co/cLOMWW6rfc — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 25, 2018

Dude, walk away.

Thank you for correcting yourself, Jon. I'm not defending Rubio's policy proposals, just pointing out that they do exist and he's talked extensively about them. https://t.co/ZQ8GiFJJle — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 25, 2018

So polite.

And yet so brutal.

The idea that he hasn't been actively involved in this debate is just dishonest. His approach leaves him open to plenty of criticism from both sides but the way you framed it is just plain wrong. He's released a specific plan. It was widely covered. https://t.co/iMIFZVSwh6 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 25, 2018

Gutowski even sent him a link from CNN.

Well-played, sir.

I know you're trying to frame this as me defending Rubio but I'm actually just saying that your original claim is wrong. Because, you know, it is. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 25, 2018

Facts.

The 5-10 NeverTrump conservatives who are Rubio’s only defenders are a good indication of why his presidential campaign went so well. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 25, 2018

Huh?

Florida general election votes earned: Rubio 2016: 4.84 million

Obama 2012: 4.24 million And Rubio somehow pulled this off despite having single-digit defenders *and* the undying contempt of The Pod! https://t.co/TnlxnLobmL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 25, 2018

And there’s Guy Benson with the official takedown.

Guy this is so sad. I was gonna QT this and mock it but I actually feel bad that you thought it was a clever response. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 25, 2018

Walk away, Jon! Just. Walk. Away.

How generous of you! #WhoaIfTrue — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 25, 2018

Ouch.

Just try a little harder I know you have it in you — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 25, 2018

Someone seems mad.

Too busy wielding my crazy outsized influence as Rubio defender #7. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 25, 2018

And TKO.

Jon, never bring a knife to a gun fight.

