This is certainly in the top 10 of the most outrageous things of 2018, and there have been a lot of great nominees.

Daryl Fisher, a candidate for sheriff in North Carolina suggested … you guessed it … killing people if it is necessary to get their guns from them.

Suggests killing people to take their guns… Daryl Fisher candidate for sheriff in Buncombe County… pic.twitter.com/pKyPATLx1h — The Red Elephants 🐘 (@RealRedElephant) March 24, 2018

He seems nice.

Do they even realize how insane they sound when saying things like this?

Liberals want to murder you to take your guns. https://t.co/zUaqmPfPSk — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 25, 2018

This is why I've been calling for an amicable divorce of the nation. We have nothing in common anymore. Let's just go our separate ways before it gets ugly. https://t.co/IgLZspMHKU — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 25, 2018

They literally called their protest the March For Our Lives, and this guy is talking about ending lives. The insanity is truly at its peak.