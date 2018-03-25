This is certainly in the top 10 of the most outrageous things of 2018, and there have been a lot of great nominees.

Daryl Fisher, a candidate for sheriff in North Carolina suggested … you guessed it … killing people if it is necessary to get their guns from them.

He seems nice.



Do they even realize how insane they sound when saying things like this?

They literally called their protest the March For Our Lives, and this guy is talking about ending lives. The insanity is truly at its peak.

