What can we say, Sean Spicier gets it.

And by ‘it’ we mean a lot of angry, freaked-out, shrieky types who can’t be bothered to actually look for that magical blue check before taking the bait he leaves out and about on his timeline. Always.

Even though we’ve been writing about his parody account for over a year, and he even says in his bio that he’s NOT HIM … they still don’t get it.

Thank goodness.

This time around most of Spicier’s tweets focus on #MarchForOurLives and protesting in general (with a dash of snark around trans in the military, Obama and see thru backpacks). Enjoy!

There ya go assuming my gender again pic.twitter.com/tJmUX0fcQT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 24, 2018

We thought that was a big no-no?

Psh, talk about backpack privilege.

That doesn’t sound like thank you pic.twitter.com/RJrdF9Wv3S — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 23, 2018

Spicier doesn’t work for Hillary Clinton.

Heh.

Tell me about it. I couldn’t believe it either. Of course Islam has something to do with ISIS pic.twitter.com/i8uBfbTc4c — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 24, 2018

Mark used to be Louise Mensch’s attorney, she fired him on Twitter.

No, we’re not making that up.

Not speaking my language either pic.twitter.com/69mvB6ds2g — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 24, 2018

Michael sure told the parody!

Pretty dense.

No fat shaming! Just more of me to love pic.twitter.com/ZmzAr4nICb — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 25, 2018

Damn, these people are so mean.

And EL OH EL.

🎵Open the door, get on the floor, Everybody walk the dinosaur🎵 pic.twitter.com/0FFQNXyxX8 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 25, 2018

HAAAAAAAA!

He has such a lovely singing voice.

Or is that she?

We don’t want to assume gender here.

Not much for exercise I guess pic.twitter.com/vC0Kopl9V5 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 25, 2018

Guess not.

Glitter doesn’t grow on trees pic.twitter.com/MSaGIfe31I — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 25, 2018

Psh, does Robert think we’re made of glitter or what?

