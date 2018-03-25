Colion Noir was brutally honest about David Hogg playing the race card in his ever-annoying quest to disarm innocent Americans because it makes him popular on Twitter. And that freaked a bunch of progressives out because HOW DARE HE speak truthfully to a ‘kid’ who is working overtime to disarm him while using his skin color as a talking point.

Colion stood by his comments, even when a horde of frothy-mouthed gun grabbers made their way to his timeline, including Mallory Hagan who is running as a Democrat in Alabama. Of course, like any brave Democrat, she harassed him then deleted her tweets when he called her out.

I don’t care if ppl my name. I care about pol reading quotes taken out of complete context & embarrassing themselves by attacking the person who wished he never knew these kids names b/c that means those 17 kids never died. Only reading headlines makes u look like this woman 👇🏿 https://t.co/0kTRA7Udh2 — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

We have no idea what Mallory said because she deleted it.

Oh and for the record. I see you clout chasing. I can smell your opportunism from here. You reek of it. Take a shower, read the constitution and get your life right. Don’t let the sexual chocolate fool you I’m versed on this. https://t.co/0kTRA7Udh2 — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

Clout chasing.

Perfect.

@HaganforHouse naw you don’t get to clout chase & then delete your tweet when I embarrass you. I’m tired of people doing that. Clout chasing branch swinger. So sick of people not standing behind what they say. Looking for exposure for weak election run. — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

It’s more embarrassing that she deleted her tweets.

Just sayin’.

That’s called banning guns sweetie. You can’t be serious. If someone turns 18-21 and they can’t buy a gun because they didn’t have an existing gun, they are banned from owning a gun. https://t.co/m5tGPp0Ajx — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

Another deleted tweet.

When and where did they do that? Do I have a brother I don’t know about. DAD!!! You got some explaining to do! https://t.co/zohHmr110o — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

And another.

They’re so tough.

I agree demonizing the other side is not the answer. However a common sense middle ground should be our goal but we can’t seem to get there. — John Smedley (@j_smedley) March 25, 2018

Common sense, hrm, you mean like disarming innocent, law-abiding Americans?

Yeah no.

Because the moment I challenge the narrative people like you who want me coddle instead of make an intellectual assessment say that I’m attacking the kids. This is not High school or a safe Space this is the real world! You don’t get to take away Rights just because you’re mad https://t.co/WiJCzDe6wo — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

Preach.

Jeff Pearlman showed up. *yawn*

First I’m a monster who wants dead kids now when I wish the kids never died I’m still a monster? Which one is it cause im lost 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/TtTMjYRpNw — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

Heh.

If you haven’t served, you shouldn’t be allowed to own a gun. — TG (@blaster5337) March 25, 2018

Holy sh*t!

Annnnd that’s called a police state. But we knew that’s what you wanted all along so well, there it is. https://t.co/yS7REVu6rh — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

Except I have a shit ton of guns and so do my negro friends you blatantly try to scare away from exercising their second amendment rights. The KKK used that tactic also. Racist by another name https://t.co/OhrpMiX8u1 — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

Deleted tweet.

Never heard of you until 5 minutes ago, but my advice would be to step outside yourself and realize you’re on the wrong side of history. — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 25, 2018

Dude, shut up.

EL OH EL.

I don’t care what side of history I’m in. I fight for a right I believe in. You fight to be on some magical side of history that is usually filled w/ lies anyway. How about you think for yourself and stop trying to be a part of the cool kids club. Grow up. https://t.co/SpppRUHNru — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

What he said.

You’re not a monster. Just a fuckwit easily purchased. — Harley Peyton (@HarleyPeyton) March 25, 2018

Cool I’m a fuckwit. Now respond to my initial question. https://t.co/Q4rfB7Wa9W — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

He can’t.

And no one would know @MrColionNoir's name if their classmates were still alive. https://t.co/n6Du2fdZSr — Republican American (@RepAmWatch) March 25, 2018

Exactly. You’re trying to demonize my point by making the exact point I made. Smh. https://t.co/23nGTP19U8 — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

Progressives. It’s what they do.

@MrColionNoir if you weren't an ignorant asshole who shamelessly attacked victims of a mass shooting "no one would know your name, because the media would have completely and utterly ignored your story", NRATV needs a new host — LLShade (@ll_shade) March 25, 2018

Except I’ve been attacked by the media for the last 6 years. You’re new here buddy https://t.co/obwNMcDPHW — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

Interesting how it’s seen as ‘attacking’ these students when we defend our rights.

This life ain’t for everyone. Don’t ever envy me. — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 25, 2018

And thank God, Colion chose this life.

We need people willing to stand up for our rights now more than ever.

