NRA spokesman Colion Noir was less than impressed with David Hogg for pulling the race card in his efforts to ban guns.

And please SPARE us the ‘but he’s just a kid’ nonsense, he has put himself in the middle of a very grown-up discussion and in doing so, he will have to deal with the grown-ups. Sorry, NOT sorry.

For example:

“Who the hell gave @davidhogg111 the authority to put on his white man’s burden costume to save me from myself by marching to restrict my right to own a gun that at one point I wasn’t considered human enough to own? This is the shit we’re cosigning?” –@MrColionNoir #NRA pic.twitter.com/mtWKtWYghB — NRATV (@NRATV) March 23, 2018

Groups like Everytown and people like Shannon Watts want to give Hogg that authority because they think we can’t call out these arguments since they’re just kids. And if we do, then they can rant and rage about how we don’t care about the CHILDREN.

The leftists and BLM did. — unapecora (@onesheep) March 23, 2018

In other words, they are exploiting these young people to push their narrative and putting them at the center of a very heated debate for their own agendas. But tell us more about how #2A advocates are the bad guys with this issue.

And speaking of bad guys, more from Watts:

The only way the @NRA can fight the wave of gun sense sweeping the nation is to attack and dehumanize their opponents. If Colion Noir (aka, Collins Iyare Idehen Jr.) is so worried about the impact of race on gun violence, why was he silent after the killing of #PhilandoCastile? https://t.co/w6kqzSbBrK — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 23, 2018

Dehumanize their opponents? The NRA isn’t the group making broad statements about race and seemingly devaluing black American gun owners.

We should probably mention that Shannon has Colion blocked so he can’t answer this gross accusation; isn’t she classy sharing his real name?

Their hypocrisy on bashing David but supporting Kyle is all we need to know. It's obvious what their agenda is. — Pissed Off Mother Who Will Vote You Out 🐰❤️✌🏻 (@MHowe75) March 23, 2018

Doubt she misses the hypocrisy of her own statement here.

It’s doesn’t appear he even listened to what David Hogg said nor understand what he stands for. Truth, David is right, America is listening because he’s white. Money creates odd bed fellows. How much money did he get to make this video? — HJLewis (@HJLewis) March 23, 2018

Classy.

He is dismissed. — Cari (@MastaDisciple) March 23, 2018

They’re so tough ‘dismissing’ him when he’s blocked from seeing the conversation.

Propaganda spewing cult — Paul Saz (@PaulieSas) March 23, 2018

Yup, Everytown, and Moms Demand are both cults spewing propaganda.

Hey, thanks for admitting it.

