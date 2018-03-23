From March 23-25, Second Amendment advocates will be pushing a very simple message in social media and throughout the country, one explaining why they carry.

Or rather, #WhyICarry.

Gun grabbers are working overtime to ‘frame’ gun owners as crazed, blood-thirsty maniacs stockpiling firearms in their basements plotting for the next Civil War when in all reality they are law-abiding moms, dads, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, grandpas and grandmas out there working to protect themselves and their loved ones.

This tag really says it all, perfectly.

#WhyICarry: because as a mother, I have a duty to defend my life & protect the precious lives of my children. I am law-abiding, responsible, advocate #GunSafey, train vigorously and pray I NEVER need to pull my weapon from its holster. Share why you carry! #2A #ResponsiblyArmed pic.twitter.com/7Tu8zSCGB4 — Just Jenn (@JennJacques) March 23, 2018

We love this photo.

Here is the write-up explaining the hashtag:

Because I'm a mother & it's my job to ultimately ensure the protection of my children. Because I'm a woman who knows the greatest equalizer between a rapist & his victim is a gun. Because the Constitution says I have the right & NO ONE can take that right away from me. #WhyICarry pic.twitter.com/JqfLzMvzWD — Rebekah Worsham 🇺🇸 (@RebekahWorsham) March 23, 2018

Perfect.

Because according to Obama’s CDC, guns are used to save life 16-100 times more often than to take life. #WhyICarry — Erich Pratt (@erichmpratt) March 23, 2018

Those pesky facts.

From Obama even.

P-shaw.

#whyicarry I carry because as a mother, I have a duty to defend my life & protect the precious lives of my children. I am law-abiding, responsible, advocate #GunSafey, train vigorously and pray I NEVER need to pull my weapon from its holster. Share why you carry! #2A pic.twitter.com/RIU11W3VAy — Just Jenn (@JennJacques) March 23, 2018

#whyicarry I carry because it’s my right I don’t have armed security around me like political figures wealthy individuals and people of fame It ismy responsibility to protect the ones I love Evil exists and no one is too far removed I am vigilantly prepared NOT paranoid pic.twitter.com/MlPvm7cdlT — Karen Hunter (@klhunter42) March 23, 2018

Notice many of the yahoos working to take guns from legal gun owners can hide behind their armed security.

Because life is worth protecting. #WhyICarry — Jordan Stein (@jordankstein) March 23, 2018

Preach!

I know what it's like to be the victim of a violent crime and I will NEVER find myself in that position again. #WhyICarry — Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 23, 2018

#WhyICarry Watched my husband get robbed and shot while walking our dogs for a lousy $100. People don't realize it can happen anywhere at anytime. — Suzanna Marie (@SuzannaMarie76) March 23, 2018

People don’t realize it takes the police several minutes to show up, but a weapon can be pulled in defense within moments.

Gotta protect the narrative ya’ know.

Why do I carry a firearm? What kind of question is that? I am an American, it is my inalienable right, and it is none of your business.#WhyICarry — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) March 23, 2018

Boom.

