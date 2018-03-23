Poor Edith.

Apparently, she has been trying to put out a poll to check the ‘moral fiber’ of … Twitter, and as you can probably imagine it hasn’t been going all that well for her. Granted, she may be listing the wrong answers to her question:

I've decided the hold another poll as people didn't know what they were voting for last time. It's a hypothetical question to test your moral fibre: If you could eliminate one thing from existence, what would it be? Answer honestly please. — Edith Llwellyn-Holmes 🇻🇳✊🌈 (@CorbynistaEdith) March 22, 2018

In other words, she held another poll before and didn’t care for those results either which clearly means people were just too dumb to get what they were supposed to answer.

Wanna take a guess as to what the majority of people think should be eliminated from existence?

Not what she’s looking for.

If you're voting to eliminate Islam over world poverty, you need to have long, hard look in the mirror. — Edith Llwellyn-Holmes 🇻🇳✊🌈 (@CorbynistaEdith) March 22, 2018

Again.

It's early days, the far right Nazi trolls were always gonna jump on this first. I have every confidence that common sense will prevail and the moral integrity of decent folk will shine through as this poll does the rounds. — Edith Llwellyn-Holmes 🇻🇳✊🌈 (@CorbynistaEdith) March 22, 2018

Yes, only Nazis would vote differently from her wishes.

SJW is gonna SJW?

This thread is LIT:

I've decided to do a poll as Edith the Corbynista Llewelyn-Holmes didn’t understand or like the results on the last one! It's a hypothetical question to test your moral fibre: If you could eliminate one thing from existence, what would it be? Answer honestly please. — Stefan Barnes 🇬🇧🇨🇮 (@StefanBarnes9) March 22, 2018

Just FYI, Islam is winning this poll too … so far.

Ok I’m pretty sure this is a troll account but in this day and age, only a very fine line separates the troll accounts from the actual idiots. — Ice Cold (@IceCold6969) March 23, 2018

We wondered if it could be a troll account as well but man, it’s hard to tell.

I wonder if she will leave Islam off the next poll 😂😂😂 — Dean Davies (@Dean85davies) March 23, 2018

Yes I will. — Edith Llwellyn-Holmes 🇻🇳✊🌈 (@CorbynistaEdith) March 23, 2018

It has to be a parody, right?

This account really is the best on Twitter 😂😂🤪🤪😂😂 Edith’s didn’t like the last poll result 😫😭😩👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/uPyRJOSXRE — stickitupem (@stickitupemlol) March 22, 2018

Seems she didn’t have Trump in the last poll.

Hillary isn’t on the list? That’s my answer — Jamie(WH Press Secretary 2024) (@Jmylea1) March 23, 2018

Heh.

This is comedy gold 😂😂 — Ray Chuss (@chussy) March 22, 2018

This second (or is it third?) poll is fairly new and still has six days to go, we’re sure PLENTY of people will suddenly vote to remove Trump, which is what we know she really wants. Oh, she’d tell us it’s ‘World Poverty,’ but c’mon, why put him in the poll at all?

Unless of course it’s a joke, and if it is HUZZAH!

And if not, we still think it’s hilarious.

Related:

Have you NO shame?! Chris Cuomo shows his mad investigatory SKILLS pushing ‘fake news’ on Bolton

HEADS UP! You’d better stop using this ‘M-word’ because it’s ‘racist as f*ck’