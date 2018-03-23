You’d think someone watching this footage Raw Story pushed out to scare the masses into thinking John Bolton is some sort Putin puppet would have at least inspired a guy who calls himself a journalist to do a Google search and figure out context before sharing it with his readers.

Right?

Wrong.

WATCH: John Bolton praises ‘new era of freedom’ under Putin in bizarre propaganda video for Russian gun group https://t.co/u0AKNy7Cud — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 22, 2018

But then again, it’s Chris Cuomo we’re talking about.

And it’s CNN.

This actually seems real. Bolton praising Russia as a nation of freedom and pushing them to adopt gun rights because they are key to securing all other rights (what happened to justice?) and critical to gathering food. https://t.co/VGpyfVBtDF — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 23, 2018

You know Chris, a little Google goes a long way.

OMG. Have you no shame? He was praising the freedoms of the Russian Constitution adopted 20 years earlier. But you want people to take you seriously. 🍌 https://t.co/UstO1wNUKi — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) March 23, 2018

To answer this question though, no, he has no shame, but don’t you dare call him, ‘fake news’. He once compared that to calling someone the n-word.

And yes, @ChrisCuomo, gun rights do secure other rights. "Justice" is meaningless. Every despot and dictator talks of "justice." But if the people can't secure their rights, "justice" just means whatever the despot wants it to mean. How can you be this thick? — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) March 23, 2018

Maybe it’s all the hairspray?

Oh, and check out the hysteria his little quote-tweet caused:

I feel extremely safe now, NOThttps://t.co/XgXYnjmdh4 — lucy goodman (@ellebycul) March 23, 2018

Narrator: No, she doesn’t.

Only hope is Bolton lasts as long as Scaramucci. Any longer and boom. — Kevin Knittel (@knittel88) March 23, 2018

Way to fan those fires, Chris.

Is there ANYONE in this administration WITHOUT ties to Russia?! — ThugLifeSocial (@ThugLifeSocial) March 23, 2018

Bolton was the UN Ambassador so he has ‘ties’ to countries all over the world … ugh, you know what, never mind.

War is coming.. Remember @POTUS said it's a great unifier. — Occupy Independents (@OccupyIND) March 23, 2018

You know that look you give someone who decides to write a check at the store even though there’s a really long line behind them?

We just made that face.

No wonder he’s so loyal to the nra. They’re helping him push guns to Saudi now Russia and still here. For money! He is spreading evil for money. I can’t take it! When will good prevail? — Jennie (@therealjennieny) March 23, 2018

Absolutely batsh*t.

Which is technically Chris’ demographic.

