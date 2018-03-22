There may not be anything funnier than watching the Left try and pretend that Obama was in any way, shape or form a ‘badass.’ Yeah, he just wasn’t, and the pictures of him in his bike helmet and mom jeans are proof.
Caption: pic.twitter.com/sdNfoNW9Tg
— Brooks (@Brooks_the_Lab) March 22, 2018
So Ron Perlman will have to forgive us if we thought his ‘caption this’ with the photo of Obama with Putin was freakin’ hilarious:
Caption? pic.twitter.com/4FoXKlQG5k
— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) March 21, 2018
*snicker*
I’ll start: “S’up, Bitch!” https://t.co/ZGak5Y2Fqt
— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) March 21, 2018
Sure, Putin could have said that to Obama.
OH WAIT, he means Obama said it … yeah, right.
Others had even better caption ideas for Hellboy.
"I promise I'll be more flexible"
"Thanks, Barry"
— RestoreTheSocialContract (@DestructiveChem) March 22, 2018
You’re the MAN, Barry.
Congratulations President Putin.
— AGCheryl (@CherylGhiselin) March 22, 2018
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.
Nice to meet you Phil Collins
— Gil Garcia (@GilG5596) March 21, 2018
You know what, Putin does look a little bit like Phil Collins.
THAT is awesome.
"You said that if we took Steven Segal from you, you'd be more flexible after the elections"
— High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 22, 2018
"I'm going to invade Crimea and you will be flexible."
— Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) March 22, 2018
I might remind you Putin annexed Crimea under Obama's dithering foreign policy
— Jason Conley (@skeptic74) March 22, 2018
Pesky facts.
Mr. Putin, our deal was that we'd only talk about me.
— Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) March 22, 2018
“What about my mom jeans”?
— The Brickhouse (@Brick______) March 22, 2018
The jeans, right?!
Did you hear? I have more flexibility now.
— The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) March 22, 2018
Super flexible.
“I only ask two things, comrade: Be more flexible after your election, and make sure that there isn’t another Hellboy sequel”
“Done”
— Tryx, semi-auto unicorn🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) March 22, 2018
Hey!
We love Hellboy.
But fair.
Thanks for letting me do what ever I want
— Vareck The Sarcastic Jew (@Gray_Wolfs76) March 22, 2018
Lol
— Gary🔥🔥#MAGA I Support Trump ❤God (@2WizardofOz) March 22, 2018
See?! Hilarious.
"I dare you to annex Crimea." Damn
"I dare you to support Assad in Syria." Damn
"I dare you to meddle in our elections." Damn
— Matthew T. Genelin (@MattGenelin) March 22, 2018
Cross this line, you die.
Ok, cross THIS line, you die.
"I've got the physique of a 9-year-old girl but maybe if I stare menacingly at you long enough, people will be fooled into thinking I'm tough.
Oh by the way, I'll have more flexibility after the election." https://t.co/kmfOiqGEu0
— Bane of the Oathbreaker (@No_Slack_Delta) March 22, 2018
Meeeeep.
Of course you can meddle in our upcoming election…It’s not like I’m going to do anything about it.
— Toxic Masculini-G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 22, 2018
After all, he was more flexible, right?
“I’m gonna have something to say when my teleprompter shows up, you’ll see.”
— KlubberDLang (@klubberdamnlang) March 22, 2018
And then he’ll REALLY be in trouble!
