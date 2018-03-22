There may not be anything funnier than watching the Left try and pretend that Obama was in any way, shape or form a ‘badass.’ Yeah, he just wasn’t, and the pictures of him in his bike helmet and mom jeans are proof.

So Ron Perlman will have to forgive us if we thought his ‘caption this’ with the photo of Obama with Putin was freakin’ hilarious:

*snicker*

Sure, Putin could have said that to Obama.

OH WAIT, he means Obama said it … yeah, right.

Others had even better caption ideas for Hellboy.

You’re the MAN, Barry.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

You know what, Putin does look a little bit like Phil Collins.

THAT is awesome.

Pesky facts.

The jeans, right?!

Super flexible.

Hey!

We love Hellboy.

But fair.

See?! Hilarious.

Cross this line, you die.

Ok, cross THIS line, you die.

Meeeeep.

After all, he was more flexible, right?

And then he’ll REALLY be in trouble!

