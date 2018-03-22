There may not be anything funnier than watching the Left try and pretend that Obama was in any way, shape or form a ‘badass.’ Yeah, he just wasn’t, and the pictures of him in his bike helmet and mom jeans are proof.

So Ron Perlman will have to forgive us if we thought his ‘caption this’ with the photo of Obama with Putin was freakin’ hilarious:

*snicker*

Sure, Putin could have said that to Obama.

OH WAIT, he means Obama said it … yeah, right.

Others had even better caption ideas for Hellboy.

"I promise I'll be more flexible"

"Thanks, Barry" — RestoreTheSocialContract (@DestructiveChem) March 22, 2018

You’re the MAN, Barry.

Congratulations President Putin. — AGCheryl (@CherylGhiselin) March 22, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Nice to meet you Phil Collins — Gil Garcia (@GilG5596) March 21, 2018

You know what, Putin does look a little bit like Phil Collins.

THAT is awesome.

"You said that if we took Steven Segal from you, you'd be more flexible after the elections" — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 22, 2018

"I'm going to invade Crimea and you will be flexible." — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) March 22, 2018

I might remind you Putin annexed Crimea under Obama's dithering foreign policy — Jason Conley (@skeptic74) March 22, 2018

Pesky facts.

Mr. Putin, our deal was that we'd only talk about me. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) March 22, 2018

“What about my mom jeans”? — The Brickhouse (@Brick______) March 22, 2018

The jeans, right?!

Did you hear? I have more flexibility now. — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) March 22, 2018

Super flexible.

“I only ask two things, comrade: Be more flexible after your election, and make sure that there isn’t another Hellboy sequel”

“Done” — Tryx, semi-auto unicorn🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) March 22, 2018

Hey!

We love Hellboy.

But fair.

Thanks for letting me do what ever I want — Vareck The Sarcastic Jew (@Gray_Wolfs76) March 22, 2018

Lol — Gary🔥🔥#MAGA I Support Trump ❤God (@2WizardofOz) March 22, 2018

See?! Hilarious.

"I dare you to annex Crimea." Damn

"I dare you to support Assad in Syria." Damn

"I dare you to meddle in our elections." Damn — Matthew T. Genelin (@MattGenelin) March 22, 2018

Cross this line, you die.

Ok, cross THIS line, you die.

"I've got the physique of a 9-year-old girl but maybe if I stare menacingly at you long enough, people will be fooled into thinking I'm tough. Oh by the way, I'll have more flexibility after the election." https://t.co/kmfOiqGEu0 — Bane of the Oathbreaker (@No_Slack_Delta) March 22, 2018

Meeeeep.

Of course you can meddle in our upcoming election…It’s not like I’m going to do anything about it. — Toxic Masculini-G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 22, 2018

After all, he was more flexible, right?

“I’m gonna have something to say when my teleprompter shows up, you’ll see.” — KlubberDLang (@klubberdamnlang) March 22, 2018

And then he’ll REALLY be in trouble!

