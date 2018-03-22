Alyssa Milano is taking on Wendy’s because a bunch of farm women and their families fasted for five days to demand the popular chain help end sexual assault. We think? It’s hard to tell if she’s upset about the actual fasting or about the fact they used her precious hashtag.

One has to wonder if Alyssa is remotely familiar with the Wendy’s Twitter account (which has not as of yet answered Alyssa’s ‘threat’):

Hey, @Wendys! If you really want to get on the wrong side of the #TimesUp movement, keep using our name to attack and belittle farmworker women who are fighting to keep themselves and their sisters safe from rape in the fields. My complete statement: https://t.co/T29yzYGh70… pic.twitter.com/txo06Z2FwH — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 21, 2018

From Alyssa’s Facebook post:

Last week, farmworker women — joined by their families, fellow farmworker men, and scores of supporters from across the country — fasted for five, long days to demand that the restaurant chain Wendy’s help to end sexual violence in its supply chain by joining the Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program. These incredible women, who come from one of the harshest working environments in the U.S. and who put food on our tables, are a shining example in the fight to protect the dignity and safety of all women. It was therefore shocking to me today that Wendy’s, in responding to a Huffington Post reporter, stated that these members of the CIW are “trying to exploit the positive momentum that has been generated by and for women in the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement to advance their interests.”

She continued:

And a final word of advice, Wendy’s: If you really want to get on the wrong side of the Time’s Up movement, keep using our name to attack and belittle farmworker women who are fighting to keep themselves and their sisters safe from rape in the fields.

Where exactly did Wendy’s belittle or attack anyone? Surely Alyssa realizes the bigger issue here is illegal immigration and the lack of protection many of these workers have because they are easily exploited by employers due to our failing immigration system.

Ok, maybe not.

Congratulations. You have once again surpassed yourself in the land of the all day idiocy. — I am Jesse (@jpdawg27) March 22, 2018

BUT WENDY’S!

At this point, we’re convinced she just needs to be outraged about something.

No idea what any of this means but now I want a spicy chicken sandwich — Pflameslinger (@pflameslinger) March 21, 2018

And a Frosty.

You have way too much time on your hands….doubt if you ever worked an honest hard days work in your life. Probably think any manual labor is slave labor lol.. — Jobe Justice (@jobejustice) March 22, 2018

Quiet you, she’s busy picking a fight on Twitter because someone used a hashtag she thinks belongs to her.

Your claim sounds highly dubious. The nearest Wendy's to my location is about 30 miles away. I think I might feel like taking a drive in that direction for lunch tomorrow. — Merry Chase (@MerryChase19) March 22, 2018

Seems her ‘boycott’ is having the opposite effect.

Not to mention she upset her followers because she posted on Facebook:

Alyssa, please stop linking to Facebook if you want concerned citizens to read important statements. No one interested in their own security is still on Facebook. Waiting to read this statement on a secure site. Thanks. — Robert Granata (@rgranata6944) March 22, 2018

We’ll keep an eye on Wendy’s to see if they respond to her rant and threats. *crosses fingers*

