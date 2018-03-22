The gloves are off…

In this corner…Pres Trump says he could deck former VP. https://t.co/CqbpHxNilW — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 22, 2018

President Donald Trump responded to Joe Biden’s assertion on Wednesday that the former Vice President could “beat the hell” out a high-school-aged Trump, calling him “crazy,” “weak, both mentally and physically” and that in a fight it would be Biden who “would go down fast and hard, crying all the way”:

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

An instant classic!

Which many think is a preview of 2020:

The war of words between the two does come as Biden gears up for what looks to be a 2020 run. From Axios:

With 2020 buzz about him rising, former Vice President Biden today will announce a big-name listof members of the Biden Institute Policy Advisory Board. The list includes Sarah Bianchi, Anthony Foxx, Juleanna Glover, Danielle Gray, Ernie Moniz, Jim Murren (chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International), Tom Nides, David Plouffe, Bruce Reed, Arturo S. Rodríguez (president of the United Farm Workers of America), Peter Scher, Steve Schmidt, Larry Summers, Sally Yates, Heather Zichal and many more.

This is what’s coming next, right?

I'm going to start a pool on which one goes with "your mom!" first. https://t.co/bhb99CNH3v — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 22, 2018

And we’d watch:

Let's have these two septuagenarians take each other on in the Octagon. https://t.co/ZYsVn29ehf — Joel (@JoelNihlean) March 22, 2018

But, of course, many in the blue-check mob aren’t happy with the president’s tone:

Nothing like some toxic masculinity to get you going in the morning https://t.co/kqSbxddY6o — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) March 22, 2018

Joe Biden is one of the toughest people I have ever met because he has been through the worst and bounced back, helped people, and pressed on with smarts, grit, compassion and class – traits sorely lacking in the White House. https://t.co/t2iBLCOUmK — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 22, 2018

How in the hell did we go from Obama to this? https://t.co/U9NSnDBDRc — April Henry (@aprilhenrybooks) March 22, 2018

Once it's been pointed out (by @robinturner ) that Donald is the John C. Reilly character in Stepbrothers it's very hard to move forward. https://t.co/rjYsTI1fml — Eva Wiseman (@EvaWiseman) March 22, 2018

Ahem. The "most powerful" man in the world. https://t.co/VAZnGwPika — Rezaul Hasan Laskar (@Rezhasan) March 22, 2018

This is the tweet of an insecure little boy. A vindictive, physically intimidated little boy at that. Not a man. Certainly not a president. https://t.co/0RgnkNKetT — Tim Guinee (@TimGuinee) March 22, 2018

Just look at this teeny-weeny trying to act all tough. Not a president. In any way. https://t.co/728rrQjFG6 — Billy Lunn (@billysubway) March 22, 2018

The President, there, tweeting like a teen screaming into an Xbox headset after losing at FIFA online. https://t.co/nzsdC5vpUr — Jamie Ross (@JamieRoss7) March 22, 2018

