The gloves are off…

President Donald Trump responded to Joe Biden’s assertion on Wednesday that the former Vice President could “beat the hell” out a high-school-aged Trump, calling him “crazy,” “weak, both mentally and physically” and that in a fight it would be Biden who “would go down fast and hard, crying all the way”:

An instant classic!

Which many think is a preview of 2020:

The war of words between the two does come as Biden gears up for what looks to be a 2020 run. From Axios:

With 2020 buzz about him rising, former Vice President Biden today will announce a big-name listof members of the Biden Institute Policy Advisory Board.

  • The list includes Sarah Bianchi, Anthony Foxx, Juleanna Glover, Danielle Gray, Ernie Moniz, Jim Murren (chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International), Tom Nides, David Plouffe, Bruce Reed, Arturo S. Rodríguez (president of the United Farm Workers of America), Peter Scher, Steve Schmidt, Larry Summers, Sally Yates, Heather Zichal and many more.

This is what’s coming next, right?

Trending

And we’d watch:

But, of course, many in the blue-check mob aren’t happy with the president’s tone:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJoe Biden