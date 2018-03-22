Wait, what? You mean a sporting goods company banning the sale of all firearms to anyone under 21 is seeing a drop in their sales?

Gosh, we feel shocked.

Oh, wait, no we don’t.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Sales Sink After New Gun Policy https://t.co/s9dSCukfI1 via @JohnsonHildy pic.twitter.com/JAnrnT3lsQ — National Review (@NRO) March 22, 2018

From NRO:

Dick’s Sporting Goods has suffered a surprisingly steep downturn in sales since promising to sell fewer guns, but the problem isn’t the gun sales, Fortune says. Stock tumbled to the lowest in four months after the sports store banned assault-style weapons from its Field & Stream stores and raised the minimum age for a customer to buy a firearm from 18 to 21.

We warned them.

The decision is “not going to be positive from a traffic standpoint and a sales standpoint,” Stack predicted. The company’s shares fell 7.3 percent after going up 13 percent this year. Sales failed to hit the projected $2.74 billion, tapering off at $2.66 billion for this quarter.

They didn’t listen.

Right? Super shocking.

Buncha Dicks — Jeff Leslie (@blazerdude2) March 22, 2018

Hey, that’s our joke.

Or is it?

Good. They want to play in the culture war, they got it — Piccard D. Francis (@PiccardFrancis) March 22, 2018

Dick’s tried to appeal and pander to a group of people who don’t really shop for sporting goods in the first place, at the risk of losing the people who do.

Dick’s really screwed up.

Don’t be Dick’s.

Related:

Sucks to be THEM! Dick’s banning the sale of guns to anyone under 21 BACKFIRES in a BIG way

‘Everytown puppet strings ‘shopped out?’ TIME mag’s #NeverAgain cover is missing 1 kid (guess which 1)

Oh, SNAP! Guess who just made room for Kyle Kashuv after CNN axed interview