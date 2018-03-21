As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN canceled an upcoming interview between Brooke Baldwin and Parkland shooting survivor and gun rights advocate Kyle Kashuv. According to Kashuv, the interview was canceled because he “quote RTed a Tweet where @ClayTravis called @BrookeBCNN a ‘fake news hypocrite.'”

When Clay Travis got wind of that, he was pretty disgusted:

Some tweeters suggested that Travis give Kashuv the outlet CNN took away:

Well, lo and behold:

Oof.

Stay tuned …

