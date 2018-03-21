As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN canceled an upcoming interview between Brooke Baldwin and Parkland shooting survivor and gun rights advocate Kyle Kashuv. According to Kashuv, the interview was canceled because he “quote RTed a Tweet where @ClayTravis called @BrookeBCNN a ‘fake news hypocrite.'”

When Clay Travis got wind of that, he was pretty disgusted:

So @CNN and @BrookeBCNN now aren’t just banning me from their airwaves they are now banning people who retweet me calling out their hypocrisy. Amazing. https://t.co/DnBGKpR6yb — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 21, 2018

Some tweeters suggested that Travis give Kashuv the outlet CNN took away:

Get him on outkick — Doc Herv Nerbler (@Dr_Herv_Nerbler) March 21, 2018

Clay, you should have @KyleKashuv on @Outkick since @CNN backed out because they don’t want different viewpoints. — Stephen Stanley (@smstanley55) March 21, 2018

Well, lo and behold:

I will be on @ClayTravis on Friday at 8:30 AM! — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 21, 2018

Unlike @cnn & @BrookeBCNN we don’t ban people on my show for their opinions. https://t.co/QTkTZ5wYCm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 21, 2018

Oof.

Where one door closes, another one opens 🙂 👊🏻 — Sister Toldjah ツ (@sistertoldjah) March 21, 2018

Stay tuned …