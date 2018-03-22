TIME journo Charlotte Alter spent a week with the #NeverAgain kids … well, all of them but one.

I spent a week with the #NeverAgain kids. Here’s an inside look at how they’re reframing the gun debate as a generational divide— and why they’re not going anywhere

https://t.co/syBO4hGNhY pic.twitter.com/haEyvNGSul — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) March 22, 2018

From TIME:

Most of these kids cannot vote, order a beer, make a hotel reservation or afford a pizza without pooling some of their allowance. On the surface, they’re not so different from previous generations of idealistic teenagers who set out to change the world, only to find it is not so easy. Yet over the past month, these students have become the central organizers of what may turn out to be the most powerful grassroots gun-reform movement in nearly two decades. For much of the rest of the country, numbed and depressed by repeated mass shootings, the question has become, Can these kids actually do it?

Ouch, our eyes, they won’t stop rolling.

Interesting how the one ‘kid’ who is working with both sides of the aisle on ACTUAL legislation wasn’t interviewed and isn’t featured on the cover. And by interesting we mean biased, sad and absolutely pathetic.

If 18 year-old's aren't wise enough to own guns,

then 18 year-olds aren't wise enough to vote.#VotingAge21 — HappyClinger (@3GoMigos) March 22, 2018

But they’re changing the world and stuff – they were even on Ellen!

Not super relevant…but why is one of them barefoot? — Olivia Messer 💀 (@OliviaMesser) March 22, 2018

Lol bc they’re kids and we just had them wear whatever they wanted. She didn’t wear shoes and we didn’t ask her to! — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) March 22, 2018

Those whacky kids!

But more importantly:

Where is @KyleKashuv on the cover? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 22, 2018

We know we know.

Why don't you put people in without an agenda to strip Americans of their rights, idk maybe @KyleKashuv ??

I'm 22, not all of us think that Americans have too many rights. Enforcement of current laws would go further than new laws. — Dylan Cresswell (@DC_WallSt) March 22, 2018

Cause that would make TIME be unbiased — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 22, 2018

And we can’t have that, now can we?

If I may, were you very entertained? — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 22, 2018

No @KyleKashuv on the cover? He’s been just as outspoken as these kids. — Curious Keegz (@Curious_Keegz) March 22, 2018

Looks like the Everytown puppet strings were airbrushed out. — Sister Toldjah ツ (@sistertoldjah) March 22, 2018

But the one kid is barefoot! So whimsical and fun!

You missed @KyleKashuv — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) March 22, 2018

They know. And they know we know too.

They just don’t care.

