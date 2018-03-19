Cameron Kasky is working so hard to ban firearms that it seems he’s missed that real change is already happening at the legislative level to curb gun violence in our schools. Or at least his tweet makes it sound like he’s a tad bit uninformed about what the #StopSchoolViolenceAct actually does.

Big week ahead. Real change coming. To those of you who are also embarrassed by the weak #STOPSchoolViolenceAct that doesn’t once mention the weapon that murdered all these people… we will all stand together. This isn’t just about schools. This happens EVERYWHERE. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 19, 2018

Embarrassed that people are working on legislation that could actually stop gun violence in schools without stomping on the rights of millions of Americans? Yeah, not it. Maybe Cameron’s classmate, Kyle Kashuv who has been working nonstop on this legislation with BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE, can help him understand how the bill works.

The purpose of the bill is to catch the red flags early on while in school. (Believe it or not, most shooters have gone to school at some point) You saying that shootings happen all over and not just in school is silly. 1) catch early. 2) stopping some is a good step. https://t.co/PiEwOYJQva — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 19, 2018

Sounds like an excellent first step to us.

It’s silly to say shootings happen outside school? — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 19, 2018

Dude, read the reply. Red Flag Gun Laws will prevent deaths across the board. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 19, 2018

How many red flags were missed with Cruz? Kyle is onto something here, Cameron.

Well I’d love to see the word “gun” in that weak bill — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 19, 2018

Guns aren’t the issue.

WE KNOW, his talking points are all about banning guns and that guns are bad m’kay, but the real issue is the person PULLING THE TRIGGER.

THE BILL IS NOT ABOUT GUNS!!!!! https://t.co/cF1MnAHht8 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 19, 2018

I would like to thank you for making our argument for us. It’s inspiring students that step up like this that inspire us every day — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 19, 2018

This would stop deaths across the board. Catching signs while in school can prevent anytime of mass shooting. Just because "school" in the title doesn't mean it's limited. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 19, 2018

.@cameron_kasky, it's about getting schools the ability to detect who the next possible mass shooter could be and provide the resources to prevent it. As every senator has said, this is just the star, but it's a quick impactful step. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 19, 2018

And it’s taking steps that won’t punish millions of innocent Americans.

Keep fighting the good fight, Kyle. We hear you!

