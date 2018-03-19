It’s not that Second Amendment advocates mind having a good, solid debate about stopping gun violence in this country; there’s nothing wrong with having an informed and open dialogue when it comes to keeping our children safe at school. HOWEVER, when the ‘gun control’ types coming to the table not only want to take guns away from law-abiding Americans but post moronic tweets and pictures like this?

You’ve gotta be kidding us.

Forget that the tweet about teachers targeting minority children is just gross, but that photo … anyone see a problem with it?

They’d have to understand it’s WRONG to be embarrassed.

Because it is.

Understatement.

Perhaps we just want gun grabbers to at least have a teensy bit of understanding around the right they’re trying to trample on, and the weapons they are so scared of.

Or was it The Naked Gun?

If only it were a joke.

Don’t let Dianne Feinstein see that!

It takes a lot of time and effort to virtue signal like they do.

Safe guess.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

