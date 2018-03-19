It’s not that Second Amendment advocates mind having a good, solid debate about stopping gun violence in this country; there’s nothing wrong with having an informed and open dialogue when it comes to keeping our children safe at school. HOWEVER, when the ‘gun control’ types coming to the table not only want to take guns away from law-abiding Americans but post moronic tweets and pictures like this?

RT if you see it… Should we tell them or…? pic.twitter.com/bMyXudo6WI — Andy Rutledge (@andyrutledge) March 18, 2018

You’ve gotta be kidding us.

Forget that the tweet about teachers targeting minority children is just gross, but that photo … anyone see a problem with it?

OMG… You would think they'd be too embarrassed to show that. — Lets_Be_Frank_In_PA (@frank_in_penn) March 18, 2018

They’d have to understand it’s WRONG to be embarrassed.

Jesus H. Christ…..does he have the…BULLETS FACING THE WRONG WAY inside the magazine? Because it looks like the bullet you can see is…uh….facing the wrong way. — Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) March 19, 2018

Because it is.

Good lawd! These people are dumb. — Liberty (@LibertyJen) March 18, 2018

Understatement.

They keep asking why we focus on terminology. It isn't terminology, it is knowledge and Everytown is uniquely unqualified to have an opinion as this post amply demonstrates. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) March 18, 2018

Perhaps we just want gun grabbers to at least have a teensy bit of understanding around the right they’re trying to trample on, and the weapons they are so scared of.

I saw that type of gun once.

It was on Get Smart or something like that. — Burt Carter (@Burt_Carter) March 18, 2018

Or was it The Naked Gun?

Gotta be a joke! I can’t even load mine that way. — Chris Stewart (@c1stew) March 18, 2018

If only it were a joke.

I think it's a speed loader for this gun pic.twitter.com/jkIkCfGOBY — Yitz O'Meerkat, Full Semi-Auto Jew (@MeerkatYitz) March 18, 2018

Don’t let Dianne Feinstein see that!

Apparently not one single gun knowledgeable person on staff at that joke of an organization — DangerZone (@im_dangerzone) March 19, 2018

It takes a lot of time and effort to virtue signal like they do.

I'm gonna go out on a limb, and say this guy is not a member of the #NRA. — Pat McCarthy (@patmcca26543438) March 19, 2018

Safe guess.

Um, 1) ur bullets r loaded incorrectly in the magazine. 2) You're showing absolutely no trigger discipline in this photo which any terrorist, I mean #NRA member, can tell you, is dangerous. 3) the guy in the photo is white, so who exactly doing the talking here? #2A #NRAparent — Major (@MajorDog524) March 19, 2018

Are these the guys that say a civil war is coming? Shortest war ever — Terry (@terry_vestal) March 19, 2018

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

Related:

SAVAGE mic drop! Dana Loesch BLISTERS Brennan, uses his tweet to absolutely OBLITERATE Obama

They’re gonna BLOW! Lefties lose their damn minds over Drudge Poll asking if Trump should fire Mueller