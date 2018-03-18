Drudge Report put out a poll asking yes or no, if people think Trump should fire Mueller.

And the shiznit totally hit the fan.

Ugh, we’re going to need more coffee before we read the entire trend around the Drudge poll, but let us just preface this piece by saying this editor does NOT think Trump should fire Mueller (it would only make him look guilty and give the Left something else to bitch about endlessly) but that doesn’t mean she’s not completely entertained watching the Left lose their marbles over a poll that means well … nothing.

So far, with nearly 300k votes in, it seems people think that yes, President Trump should fire Mueller.

And of course, the guy who has 99.999999% of Conservative Twitter blocked, William LeGate, is trying to turn the vote around.

Official DRUDGE REPORT poll on whether or not Trump should fire Mueller. It's 80 YES, 20 NO right now… let's flip this:https://t.co/Jc1wZa1j3d — William LeGate (@williamlegate) March 18, 2018

Well, he was last night and so far we’re not seeing much of an impact.

Ruh-roh.

The fact that the Trumpcult is now pushing a "Drudge poll" shows just how desperate and pathetic y'all have become. Sad! — N. Myers (@CheesersDurden) March 18, 2018

What’s sadder is that the Left is upset enough over a poll on Drudge to throw a hissy fit on Twitter and draw attention to it.

Drudge says thanks.

History should never forget the role conservative media like @FoxNews, @DRUDGE of the Drudge Report DRUDGE POLL, @seanhannity play in legitimizing the actions of @realDonaldTrump. They make up the 40% Trump approval we see in polls #Complicit — NC Democrat (@NatlDebate) March 18, 2018

Democrats, they’re so easy.

wtf is a Drudge Poll? I love how Trump supporters act like they’re the only “American people”, just stfu & get offline — ZRAM (@pluto_marz) March 18, 2018

Touchy touchy. It’s just an online poll, man.

IMPEACH IMPEACH IMPEACH TRUMP. DRUDGE POLL IS A REPUBLICAN POLL — United Front Party (@UnitedFrontRev) March 18, 2018

Well, it doesn’t have to be if Democrats go vote in it.

Heh.

Sorry, they’re just so melodramatic.

Don’t be stupid, son. The American people want to see justice done, even if a bunch of bots and paid agents clicking a Drudge poll don’t. — ACME Sales Manager (@ACMESalesRep) March 18, 2018

It’s. Just. An. Online. Poll.

Son.

Vote & ReTweet. It appears this drudge poll has been sitting on the carzy tRumper side for a while now. Let's flip the results so far. https://t.co/Egx8gVnO16 — AmericalovinDem (@msanniesregards) March 18, 2018

Wonder if she sees the irony of her being this enraged over an online poll that in the grand scheme of things doesn’t mean a whole lot.

But hey, let them resist, they need a hobby.

