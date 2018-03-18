As news broke across social media that Sessions had taken the advice of the FBI disciplinary office and had fired Andrew McCabe the Left went into a serious meltdown.

Like more serious than usual.

Hey, we know, they freak out at the drop of a hat (which is hilarious) but this was a MAJOR freak out, thousands of them screaming that Trump was corrupt for this, that it was political, that Sessions should go TO JAIL (we see you, Rosie) … we’re talking a meltdown of nuclear levels where unicorns cry.

And speaking of unicorns crying:

I know from my work: Donald Trump is a criminal and former drug addict who is unworthy to lick dirt off of Andrew McCabe’s shoes. One spent his life breaking laws and destroying people. The other risked his life enforcing laws to help people. This act exposes Trump for what he is — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 17, 2018

Huh? You know, Kurt, that’s a fairly serious and ugly accusation to hurl at the President of the United States, calling him a criminal and a former drug addict? And wow, you’d think McCabe had cured cancer instead of lying to FBI investigators the way Kurt preens on about him.

They acted this same way with James Comey; they HATED HIM and wanted him destroyed in 2016 when they blamed him for Hillary and then they decided they totally loved him when Trump fired him.

We got nothin’.

I say former because that I can prove. He managed, with medical help, to get off the amphetamine derivatives in 1990, eight years after he started taking them. I know nothing about whether he used again. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 17, 2018

Wow, well all we can say is Kurt probably better have proof after saying something like this.

Yikes, dude.

But Mr. The-Tentacle-Porn-Tab-Was-Open-For-Research wasn’t finished throwing his bizarre and ugly rant, oh no. He had to go out of his way to attack a group that was totally and completely unrelated to the McCabe firing:

The truth that Christofascists do not yet understand, but that the deeply religious theology professor who wrote this does: You threw your hand away with Donald Trump. No one – NO ONE – will ever listen to conservative political Christians again without laughing. pic.twitter.com/kDxOrewje1 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 17, 2018

Christofascist?

That may be one of the nastiest terms we’ve ever seen someone use when talking about Christians and considering the garbage we read on Twitter, that says a lot.

Maybe I’m behind the times, but Kurt Eichenwald just labeled followers of Christ as “Christtofacists”. I had never heard that term before, but my reaction was revulsion! Wow, just WOW! https://t.co/yWiUq2CUqj — TheseBones (@chrisruffin9091) March 18, 2018

No words.

Other than we find it laughable that a guy who claims to have almost died over a flashy animated gif and who was caught with a bizarre pornographic tab open on his monitor has ZERO room to talk about the sins of anyone else.

Okay, so we had a few words.

