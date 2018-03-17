The firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has the media and others very interested in reports that the former FBI deputy director kept detailed notes:
NEW: Fired FBI Deputy Director McCabe Kept Memos Of Conversations With Trump https://t.co/lCtmrsVKLa
— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) March 17, 2018
Tammy Bruce offered up something to keep in mind:
Oh, the guy who was just fired for lying to FBI investigators? That guy? https://t.co/gV1gODii1M
— Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) March 17, 2018
LOL. Yes, that guy.
Written lies are the same as spoken ones. Lies. This ex employee has no credibility.
— Chalfire (@Tngo913) March 17, 2018
***
