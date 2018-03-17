As we told you last night, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe just a couple days before he was to formally retire. President Trump tweeted about it shortly after McCabe’s firing was reported:

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell of California was so angry he almost sounded like a combination of Rosie O’Donnell and Michael Moore in this response:

Gloat now, but you will be fired soon. And it’s not going to be done cowardly, as you’ve done to so many who’ve served you. There’s a storm gathering, Mr. President, and it’s going to wipe out you and your corrupt organization all the way down to the studs. https://t.co/I0UlNAlwxI — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 17, 2018

Pretty dramatic, congressman!

Someone get this snowflake a tissue please. He’s crying in a safe space right now because Hill Democrats prefer their police state tactics to go unchallenged. Suck it up buttercup, justice is coming. https://t.co/2b614nWghP — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 17, 2018

Looks like someone likes his swamp: https://t.co/QKSLfgphi1 — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) March 17, 2018

And we probably haven’t seen anything yet.