As we told you last night, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe just a couple days before he was to formally retire. President Trump tweeted about it shortly after McCabe’s firing was reported:

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell of California was so angry he almost sounded like a combination of Rosie O’Donnell and Michael Moore in this response:

Trending

Pretty dramatic, congressman!

And we probably haven’t seen anything yet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew McCabeDonald TrumpEric Swalwell