Attorney General Jeff Sessions has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was about 24 hours away from retirement:

BREAKING: Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he's fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, effective immediately. – @AP — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) March 17, 2018

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has fired Deputy Director Andrew McCabe two days before retirement. An investigation showed he misled investigators looking into Clinton email case. — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) March 17, 2018

! Jeff Sessions fires Andrew McCabe. McCabe was set to retire Sunday, when he would have become eligible for full benefits.https://t.co/izQhkTvorO — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 17, 2018

From the Washington Post:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions late Friday night fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a little more than 24 hours before McCabe was set to retire. Sessions announced the decision in a statement just before 10 p.m., noting that both the Justice Department Inspector General and the FBI office that handles discipline had found “that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor — including under oath — on multiple occasions.” He said based on those findings and the recommendation of the department’s senior career official, “I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately.”

Update 1: McCabe “declared that his firing, and Mr. Trump’s persistent needling, were intended to undermine the special counsel’s investigation in which he is a potential witness.”

"Mr. McCabe promptly declared that his firing, and Mr. Trump’s persistent needling, were intended to undermine the special counsel’s investigation in which he is a potential witness." https://t.co/gogQIiBN0I — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 17, 2018

Update 2: McCabe denies misleading the IG:

"I absolutely never misled the inspector general in any way," Andrew McCabe said during an hour-long interview with CNN, calling his highly-public downfall the result of "a series of attacks designed to undermine my credibility and my reputation” including by President Trump. https://t.co/lv8iYxcsqY — Carol Costello (@CarolHLN) March 17, 2018

Update 3: Full statement:

JUST IN: Statement from Andrew McCabe: "I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey.” https://t.co/t2XUf57p21 pic.twitter.com/Y6uv6gZ5pA — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2018

Update 4: Politics Twitter will make this, well, political, but be careful with that:

A bunch of FBI agents I know are watching how McCabe is handled very closely. For them this isn't political, it was about how things were handled internally. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) March 16, 2018

From day 1 I have said the McCabe issue was not about politics for agents. This began before Trump was elected and there are many who were watching how the Bureau handled him. Tonight…a message has been sent according to the agents I am speaking with. McCabe is our. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) March 17, 2018

***