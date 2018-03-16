Breaking news…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was about 24 hours away from retirement:

From the Washington Post:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions late Friday night fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a little more than 24 hours before McCabe was set to retire.

Sessions announced the decision in a statement just before 10 p.m., noting that both the Justice Department Inspector General and the FBI office that handles discipline had found “that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor — including under oath — on multiple occasions.”

He said based on those findings and the recommendation of the department’s senior career official, “I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately.”

Wow.

Update 1: McCabe “declared that his firing, and Mr. Trump’s persistent needling, were intended to undermine the special counsel’s investigation in which he is a potential witness.”

Update 2: McCabe denies misleading the IG:

Update 3: Full statement:

Update 4: Politics Twitter will make this, well, political, but be careful with that:

***

 

Tags: FBIMcCabeSessions