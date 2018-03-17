Earlier, super-objective NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell passed along some advice for anybody in government who might want to help save some of fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s retirement benefits:

One suggestion from a McCabe supporter: if a friendly member of Congress hired him for a week he could possibly qualify for pension benefits by extending his service the extra days — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 17, 2018

And wouldn’t you know it — a Democrat has reportedly stepped up to the plate a day after Jeff Sessions fired McCabe just a couple of days before his set retirement date:

NEW — Rep. Mark Pocan (WI-02) has extended an offer of employment to Andrew McCabe, "so that he can reach the needed length of service after President Trump fired him just days before he was set to retire." — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 17, 2018

Dem WI Rep Pocan “today extended an offer of employment to Andrew McCabe, the former Deputy Director of the FBI, so that he can reach the needed length of service after President Trump fired him just days before he was set to retire.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 17, 2018

Well this is interesting…One day after Andrew McCabe was terminated as Deputy Director of the FBI, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) has offered him a job to work on election security. pic.twitter.com/Avidv5QGWn — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) March 17, 2018

As Ari Fleischer warned, such a move as being tried by Pocan could backfire.

That is truly stupid. Just wait until the IG report drops and everyone learns that Rep Moron hired a criminal. — Fool me Once (@deplorable_ivy) March 17, 2018

Note that if McCabe doesn't actually provide services for Pocan commensurate with the pay, Pocan would be violating ethics rules. https://t.co/txrO3oKwe8 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 17, 2018

Ethics schmethics!

Generous of Pocan to fraudulently hire someone with our money. What a great guy. And the MSM cheers this corruption. https://t.co/I2FavSMGex — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 17, 2018

But heaven forbid anyone imply there are improper ties between the FBI and the Democratic Party. https://t.co/t0Z8H1wFZg — A Fool to Cry (@afooltocry) March 17, 2018

The "Pension before Honesty"action NBC News Anchor AndreaMitchell floated has been acted upon. TWF one must acknowledge the epidemical lack of integrity of "leaders." https://t.co/rdPNstVGmO — C.Ayn.C. (@CaPorath) March 17, 2018

Unbelievable… Dems now helping a fired FBI employee https://t.co/PS5OVIBeEy — Ann Snyder (@Annsnyder3350) March 17, 2018

McCabe was fired for good reason – but never fear, there's a Democrat willing to exploit the taxpayers to make a political statement. https://t.co/LYRUdUh44a — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) March 17, 2018

Never fails.