Earlier, super-objective NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell passed along some advice for anybody in government who might want to help save some of fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s retirement benefits:

And wouldn’t you know it — a Democrat has reportedly stepped up to the plate a day after Jeff Sessions fired McCabe just a couple of days before his set retirement date:

Trending

As Ari Fleischer warned, such a move as being tried by Pocan could backfire.

Ethics schmethics!

Never fails.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew McCabeDoJDonald TrumpFBIJeff SessionsMark Pocan