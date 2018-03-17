As Twitchy reported last night, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe just a couple days before his pension was to kick in. The news caused super-objective NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell to pass along some advice:

That seemed to catch on rather quickly:

Trending

Former George W. Bush Press Secretary Ari Fleischer’s take on Mitchell’s suggested approach is mock-tastic:

Yes! Go with that! *Eye roll*

Unreal.

***

Related:

UNREAL: Ari Fleischer points out SUPREME irony of FBI & anti-Trump agents’ Hillary investigation

Ari Fleischer changes stance on James Comey: ‘The FBI has let us all down’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrea MitchellAndrew McCabeAri FleischerDoJDonald TrumpFBIJeff Sessions