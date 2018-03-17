As Twitchy reported last night, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe just a couple days before his pension was to kick in. The news caused super-objective NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell to pass along some advice:

One suggestion from a McCabe supporter: if a friendly member of Congress hired him for a week he could possibly qualify for pension benefits by extending his service the extra days — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 17, 2018

That seemed to catch on rather quickly:

Pretty sure McCabe isn’t required to serve the days he’s short at the FBI in order to get his full pension. He can do so anywhere in the Federal gov’t. Including on Capitol Hill. (I think.) Someone like @tedlieu should hire him for a few days. https://t.co/bQxxbR1Spm — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) March 17, 2018

If there is any doubt about Andrea Mitchell's loyalty and direct line to the Democrats, let this serve as your reminder. (h/t @TwitchyTeam) pic.twitter.com/68YoI1mbHs — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) March 17, 2018

Former George W. Bush Press Secretary Ari Fleischer’s take on Mitchell’s suggested approach is mock-tastic:

Wonderful idea. Every member of Congress should hire fired bureaucrats who lied to an inspector general in the course of a government investigation. Pensions before Honesty. Great slogan. https://t.co/0oMwBmZqek — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 17, 2018

And MSM wonders why people don’t trust them. — Look 2 the Right (@Look2theright) March 17, 2018

