The FBI has informed Congress that they’re currently unable to find several months worth of text messages from anti-Trump agents in 2016 during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email. Ari Fleischer is sounding the irony alarm about this story:
The people who were supposed to find Hillary’s missing emails instead “lost” their own. This is unreal. https://t.co/XAQ8wP0i3G
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 24, 2018
You can’t make this stuff up!
Ha! Good point! How can they find Hillary's emails, when they can't find their own stuff? 😄 https://t.co/KmrwtKnUQI
— Heidi (@heidiponyrider) January 24, 2018
Most completely simplistic yet important tweet I have read up til now. https://t.co/BXgH9rCLCY
— Nicky J Bell (@Nbell3) January 24, 2018
In a nut shell https://t.co/hc3J7kzuSS
— John A. Maher (@J_A_Maher) January 24, 2018
***
Related:
Rep. Mark Meadows on those FBI texts and Hillary’s emails: ‘This stinks to high heaven’
Secret society? Congressman says texts show manifest anti-Trump bias among top FBI officials
UH OH: Loretta Lynch should avert her eyes from these breaking FBI text details from Sharyl Attkisson
Report about ex-FBI director who tweet-lectures Trump about ‘ethical leadership’ is STUNNING