The FBI has informed Congress that they’re currently unable to find several months worth of text messages from anti-Trump agents in 2016 during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email. Ari Fleischer is sounding the irony alarm about this story:

The people who were supposed to find Hillary’s missing emails instead “lost” their own. This is unreal. https://t.co/XAQ8wP0i3G — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 24, 2018

You can’t make this stuff up!

Ha! Good point! How can they find Hillary's emails, when they can't find their own stuff? 😄 https://t.co/KmrwtKnUQI — Heidi (@heidiponyrider) January 24, 2018

Most completely simplistic yet important tweet I have read up til now. https://t.co/BXgH9rCLCY — Nicky J Bell (@Nbell3) January 24, 2018

In a nut shell https://t.co/hc3J7kzuSS — John A. Maher (@J_A_Maher) January 24, 2018

