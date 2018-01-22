As Twitchy told you over the weekend, the FBI informed members of Congress that the bureau “failed to preserve” several months worth of text messages to and from anti-Trump agents who had been involved in the investigation of Hillary Clinton under then-Director James Comey.

Buck Sexton puts it all into maddening perspective:

Yeah, good luck with a private citizen attempting to use that excuse!

It’s some kind of coincidence that the agency investigating Hillary Clinton says it did something similar to one of the reasons they were investigating her.

