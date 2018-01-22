As Twitchy told you over the weekend, the FBI informed members of Congress that the bureau “failed to preserve” several months worth of text messages to and from anti-Trump agents who had been involved in the investigation of Hillary Clinton under then-Director James Comey.
LOVELY! So the FBI 'failed to preserve' five months of text messages from anti-Trump agents
Buck Sexton puts it all into maddening perspective:
One thing I can promise:
if you were under FBI investigation, you wouldn’t be able to rely on “sorry, deleted 6 months of text messages by accident” to save your butt
Yeah, good luck with a private citizen attempting to use that excuse!
There needs to be a complete house cleaning at the FBI! Utterly ridiculous
Or 33,000 emails.
A very simple and very true statement.
To this point, it's the biggest barometer we've seen for indicating the level of corruption in the government. Sad.
No, it only works for corrupt FBI, IRS, DOJ, State Department, etc.
WHAT? Like with a CLOTH or something?
It’s some kind of coincidence that the agency investigating Hillary Clinton says it did something similar to one of the reasons they were investigating her.