As Twitchy told you over the weekend, the FBI informed members of Congress that the bureau “failed to preserve” several months worth of text messages to and from anti-Trump agents who had been involved in the investigation of Hillary Clinton under then-Director James Comey.

LOVELY! So the FBI 'failed to preserve' five months of text messages from anti-Trump agents https://t.co/FXBkK4kjqH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 21, 2018

Buck Sexton puts it all into maddening perspective:

One thing I can promise:

if you were under FBI investigation, you wouldn’t be able to rely on “sorry, deleted 6 months of text messages by accident” to save your butt — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 22, 2018

Yeah, good luck with a private citizen attempting to use that excuse!

There needs to be a complete house cleaning at the FBI! Utterly ridiculous — Knockdagoldoutyomouf (@YAHEARME614) January 22, 2018

Or 33,000 emails. — Such Were the Joys (@laughing_ginger) January 22, 2018

A very simple and very true statement. To this point, it's the biggest barometer we've seen for indicating the level of corruption in the government. Sad. https://t.co/YNeS6LLzCq — Chad Johnson (@gochadjohnson) January 22, 2018

No, it only works for corrupt FBI, IRS, DOJ, State Department, etc. https://t.co/06VhY4VBKg — Helen Krause (@h__krause) January 22, 2018

WHAT? Like with a CLOTH or something? — WeNeedthePeople (@WeNeedthePeople) January 22, 2018

It’s some kind of coincidence that the agency investigating Hillary Clinton says it did something similar to one of the reasons they were investigating her.