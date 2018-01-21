According to a report by the Daily Caller, the FBI “failed to preserve” five months of text messages between anti-Trump agents up until the very day Robert Mueller was hired as head of the Special Counsel.

BREAKING: FBI ‘failed to preserve’ five months of text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. From Dec. 14, 2016 to May 17, 2017, the day that Mueller was picked as special counsel. https://t.co/NZvQ06Q2Ja @dailycaller — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 21, 2018

How does that even happen?

I'm sure that these five months of missing Peter Strzok and Lisa Page texts were just them talking trash on Bernie Sanders and Chelsea Clinton. https://t.co/NZvQ06Q2Ja @dailycaller — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 21, 2018

And Sharyl Attkisson reports that the FBI has notified Congress of this development.

Breaking: FBI notifies Congress that certain FBI text message evidence Is missing in the Congressional oversight probe into FBI handling of Hillary Clinton email investigation. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) January 21, 2018

Unbelievable.

WTF?? FBI notified Congress that they lost text message evidence in Congressional Oversight probe of FBI handling of Clinton email investigation. Which text messages did they lose? The ones between anti-Trump agents from December 2016 through to the day Mueller was appointed. — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) January 21, 2018

Which text messages did the FBI magically lose? The ones between anti-Trump agents from December 14, 2016…through the day Mueller was appointed. What a coincidence! https://t.co/6e1o3gUOX3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 21, 2018

Again, how does the FBI, of all agencies, “fail to preserve” anything?