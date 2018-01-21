According to a report by the Daily Caller, the FBI “failed to preserve” five months of text messages between anti-Trump agents up until the very day Robert Mueller was hired as head of the Special Counsel.

How does that even happen?

And Sharyl Attkisson reports that the FBI has notified Congress of this development.

Unbelievable.

Again, how does the FBI, of all agencies, “fail to preserve” anything?

