As we told you, the FBI apparently “failed to preserve” five months of text messages from anti-Trump agents.

Sharyl Attkisson is now reporting that newly turned over text messages show that former attorney general Loretta Lynch KNEW that no charges were going to be brought against Hillary Clinton.

Is this a huge surprise? Of course not, but it will be interesting to see what more develops on this and where it leads. You have to think that Hillary Clinton, James Comey and Loretta Lynch are, at the very least, getting a bit uncomfortable.

