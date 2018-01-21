As we told you, the FBI apparently “failed to preserve” five months of text messages from anti-Trump agents.

Sharyl Attkisson is now reporting that newly turned over text messages show that former attorney general Loretta Lynch KNEW that no charges were going to be brought against Hillary Clinton.

Newly turned over text messages suggest AG Lynch somehow already knew FBI would recommend no charges vs. Hillary Clinton when Lynch announced she would accept any FBI recommendation. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) January 21, 2018

Text Messages turned over by FBI indicate FBI official changed additional language in Comey announcement stating no charges against Hillary Clinton in email probe. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) January 21, 2018

And then there’s this one.

As then-AG Lynch announced she'll accept whatever FBI recommends on charges in Hillary email probe, FBI insider Page texted her alleged boyfriend, FBI official Strzok: "And yeah, it’s a real profile in couragw [sic], since she knows no charges will be brought." — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) January 21, 2018

Is this a huge surprise? Of course not, but it will be interesting to see what more develops on this and where it leads. You have to think that Hillary Clinton, James Comey and Loretta Lynch are, at the very least, getting a bit uncomfortable.

