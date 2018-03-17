President Trump’s tweet about the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe heavily triggered Rep. Eric Swalwell, but the anger isn’t confined to congressional Democrats. Here’s CIA Director John Brennan, who appears to be very troubled by the firing of McCabe:

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

Geez, something wrong, Mr. Brennan? But remember, the CIA was totally nonpartisan (Brennan’s Twitter bio also says he’s a “nonpartisan American”). *Eye roll*

Says the former allegedly non-political, nonpartisan CIA director, to the President of the United States. You're up next @JohnBrennan https://t.co/D4TVYrQj8g — 🍀 V 🍀 (@vannsmole) March 17, 2018

Be careful John, you are exposing your true colors. Not pretty. — Jim Wells (@jhwells1963) March 17, 2018

Ladies & Gentlemen: This is UNHINGED. Former spooks do not and SHOULD not pop off like this. This man was the HEAD OF THE CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FFS. He had ONE JOB: DON'T POP OFF. And WHY? Because IT'S THE FRIGGIN' CIA. That's THE WHOLE DEAL. He's scared. Excellent. 😈 https://t.co/4GSrrT8kux — Annie🧐99%Swamp=100%FedUp (@bloodless_coup) March 17, 2018

