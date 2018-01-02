John Brennan, former CIA director under Barack Obama, joined Twitter only last September and has tweeted only six times since then, but he’s already becoming a favorite of The Resistance, despite calling himself “nonpartisan” in his Twitter bio. Notice how the nonpartisans like him and Matthew Dowd have never said a positive thing about Trump or the GOP?

Just a couple of weeks ago, Brennan was upset about President Trump’s handling of the U.N. as it voted to condemn America’s decision to place its embassy in Jerusalem, and now he seems convinced that the “moderates” in the Iranian regime were on the verge of a breakthrough before Trump came along and ruined everything by condemning the Obama administration’s nuke deal.

With wholesale condemnation of Iran and nuclear deal over past year, Trump Admin squandered opportunity to bolster reformists in Tehran and prospects for peaceful political reform in Iran. Bluster is neither a strategy nor a mechanism for exercise of U.S. power and influence. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 2, 2018

We think we know who was bolstered by those clandestine pallets of cash, and it wasn’t reformists. Does Brennan really think this?

Iran was about to begin a process of peaceful liberalization — until Trump came into office. Ridiculous and desperate. This guy was head of the CIA under Obama. https://t.co/FJwZKNtl3t — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 2, 2018

“Was” head of the CIA — let’s start the new year off right with some positive thinking.

someone should ask Brennan to identify who the reformists are https://t.co/W15iGeRvon — Joel (@CommodoreBTC) January 2, 2018

Dear Everyone who helped lie us into the #IranDeal Please sit down and STHU https://t.co/DEiqGUtNBx — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 2, 2018

It seems everyone from the Obama administration but Obama has weighed in on the protests in Iran, not that anyone asked.

You supported communism and lied to Congress about spying on Americans. Maybe sit this one out, champ. https://t.co/VKWos1yzF2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 2, 2018

You have to wonder which side Brennan is on… https://t.co/fGAc8bwHI3 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 2, 2018

Condemning a deal that would make the tyrannical Iranian regime stronger is helping them how??? https://t.co/NS2aVrH1qj — Khang Q. Ngo (@YouKhangDoIt) January 2, 2018

How do you have the gall to tweet this, when you propped up the regime with a refusal to crack down on Hezbollah and when the administration you were part of flooded #Iran with cash, keeping it afloat for longer? You squandered the opportunity to help Iranians long ago. https://t.co/1gD2v2TYTh — Arguing Israel (@ArguingIsrael) January 2, 2018

BREAKING | A former official who helped Obama shut down the prosecution of Hezbollah's narco-terrorist network parrots the farcical theory that the nuclear deal bolstered reformers in Iran. https://t.co/V6RDybaBRu — Mike (@Doranimated) January 2, 2018

You paid off the mullahs. You enabled the mullahs. Enough of you and your nonsense.https://t.co/Ic6RaQ7wAg — ((((JamesDelHey)))) (@JimDelRey) January 2, 2018

Look folks….Jihad John Brennan is now on Twitter and weighing in on our President's stand on #IranProtests https://t.co/MNAH3nln23 — Corp Jihad Watch (@JohnGaltReport) January 2, 2018

No… you and team @BarackObama blew it years ago…2009 to be exact. https://t.co/DlzWnOQbn1 — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) January 2, 2018

You did so well working for Obama. I assume you were involved in the megabucks transferred on palettes in the middle of the night. How'd you do that without a Congressional appropriation? I like that non-partisan thingy in your Twitter bio. Sure. https://t.co/KinXjvDR3W — Michael Murphy (@Michael_Murphy) January 2, 2018

Yes, because throwing pallets of cash at them really slowed them down. https://t.co/A7bQilK6dW — Ordy Packard – Amish Man of Mystery (@TheOpulentAmish) January 2, 2018

You think Hezbollah has moderate elements, too. https://t.co/5ymjPyKpwL — Joshua Sharf (@joshuasharf) January 2, 2018

This from the man who advocated for “greater integration of Hezbollah into Lebanon’s political system.” https://t.co/UkNLtjPbDn — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 2, 2018

Says the guy who promoted a strategy of building up "moderate elements" within Iran's terror proxy Hezbollah. https://t.co/ti0xwfVd9K https://t.co/TzKMHSYYrL — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 2, 2018

John "Al-Quds" Brennan strikes again. Obama's CIA director is furious Trump simply condemned the Iranian regime. Pause & think about that for a sec. The Obama foreign policy was truly a mind boggling time, rife w/ anti-American, self-destructive policies. https://t.co/wQnyBbTINV — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 2, 2018

What a tool. Since when do autocracies go peacefully? https://t.co/Y80PY9gxFi — Sgt H (@Mike_H_1775) January 2, 2018

You don't reform authoritarian regimes, you remove them and hang the deposed leaders in the public square. https://t.co/tZY39qRSk3 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 2, 2018

Tell us more about these "reformers" and "moderates" in the Iranian government. https://t.co/DCX1el3Y3f — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 2, 2018

There are no economic or social reformists in the Iranian govt. The govt is a Shiite triumphalist organization seeking resources to expand the war abroad. That's what the Iranian people understand – too bad O-bots don't. https://t.co/o1dYXZgxN8 — Jewish Policy Center (@thejpc) January 2, 2018

The only reformers in Iran are currently getting shot in the streets by your partners in the Iranian government.

I wonder, John, how many of the bullets used against the Iranian people were paid for by the millions you gave the mullahs?#IranProtest #IranianProtests #Iran https://t.co/ThHMeWHAZB — Ben Rhodes' Echo Chamber (@dindunuffinyt) January 2, 2018

So I guess what John is saying is all the protesters are protesting in favor of the regime and the Iran Deal. Or something. https://t.co/amYFawDUGx — jcolem11 (@Hondurican16) January 2, 2018

I'm hoping that Brennan's mental capacity has been severely diminished from years of the dirty deeds he was required to participate in under Obama. Only other explanation for this garbage Tweet is that's he's been compromised & is an Enemy. Of. The. State. https://t.co/ZpcEob7VhJ — Melanie (@Melanieny5404) January 2, 2018

BLUSTER ? Telling it how it is is NOT Bluster Playing 4 back room deals to enrich politicians in the name of Peace or Nuclear DEAL's aint gonna play in our Country anymore F OFF .. Ya corrupt seditious criminal https://t.co/hdnZWY4KG7 — Dot's I connect them (@diehrd9) January 2, 2018

That's fucking ridiculous. Reagan won the Cold War using bluster and a refusal to continue the business-as-usual (Détente) approach that was keeping Communism alive and well by giving it credibility and equal footing. STFU and go away, you sack of shit. https://t.co/vQh0cAgizJ — Sofa King John Barry (@CardsFanTX) January 2, 2018

M

E

L

T

D

O

W

N https://t.co/e4JzP9hhQp — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 2, 2018

Brennan-an Obama douche bag. https://t.co/tpU6l24dXB — JAIL FOR FED TREASON (@MartinCartermc3) January 2, 2018

This was the dolt in charge of our CIA. Scary, very scary. https://t.co/UnGiV2X6uu — TheNatSecRoundtable (@NSRoundtable) January 2, 2018

These people are dumb. Very very very very dumb https://t.co/dyMpSsq4JE — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) January 2, 2018

Nobody can be this ignorant accidentally. https://t.co/pYXyMGDw8n — ParsingAmerica (@NoChromeHD) January 2, 2018

Consider the possibility we are led by idiots, exhibit 6,753: https://t.co/adlfEidbj9 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 2, 2018

Another Obama era flunky felon.

None of whom will ever STFU. https://t.co/DYZaO7Wmk9 — BlueReaganite (@ThinBlueLR) January 2, 2018

"There's no deep state. Why would you claim these career professionals have usurped the IC apparatus for partisan and corrupt agendas?" https://t.co/pAPAuNlFA1 — Notorious Augusto P (@GenAugustoP) January 2, 2018

Ridiculous. So glad the foreign policies failures of the Obama administration are starting to come to an end. https://t.co/E5Q3tR9hcX — Jesse Morgan (@xXHexagonXx) January 2, 2018

Related:

Drama queen John Brennan calls Trump’s tough talk on UN ‘beyond outrageous’