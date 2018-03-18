If you thought a bunch of Leftists spending their Saturday screeching about McCabe being fired because of evil TRUMP was annoying (when the firing came from the suggestion of the FBI itself and not Trump) then ‘McCabe supporters’ like Andrea Mitchell trying to help him milk the system and screw over taxpayers has to be infuriating.

Frustrating.

Maddening.

And sadly all too typical.

One suggestion from a McCabe supporter: if a friendly member of Congress hired him for a week he could possibly qualify for pension benefits by extending his service the extra days — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 17, 2018

So in other words, if a Democratic Congressmen hired this man who was FIRED for lying to investigators then taxpayers would still be on the line to pay his pension. Classy, Andrea. Maybe she should just write him a check if she supports him so much.

Of course you would promote hiring a liar fired on the recommendation of the FBI Office for Professional Responsibility. You should thank your lucky stars the world of journalism doesn’t have such an office. You’d be unemployed. #PartisanHack https://t.co/XkK6CtvIgQ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 17, 2018

If there was a Journalists Office for Professional Responsibility there would be zero media out there. And we’d have no one to make fun of …

We’re not sure how to feel about that. Heh.

Mitchell during happier times fawning over Hillary. pic.twitter.com/jBWO8s9Fbp — DLass (@Wwlasss) March 17, 2018

Awww, look at the smile on her face when she was on the plane covering her hero Hill-dawg on the campaign trail.

Talk about hard-hitting journalism.

Wonderful idea. Every member of Congress should hire fired bureaucrats who lied to an inspector general in the course of a government investigation. Pensions before Honesty. Great slogan. https://t.co/0oMwBmZqek — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 17, 2018

Boom.

Ugh…Andrea Mitchell … go away. — Liz ~Trump 💯USA ❤️ (@Lizdolan) March 18, 2018

Evergreen.

Such disrespect by Andrea Mitchell for the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility is despicable. Office recommended firing. It would have been a slap in the face to all the professional and responsible FBI agents to ignore the recommendation. — Peggy (@mypuppy11) March 18, 2018

Despicable indeed.

Deplorable even.

