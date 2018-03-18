Aww yes, John Brennan’s ridiculous threat to President Trump on TWITTER of all places will likely go down in infamy:

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

John Brennan, a beacon of truth and justice.

RIGHT.

What is it about people who worked under the Obama administration and their inability to find a mirror and take a gander at themselves in it? Talk about a serious lack of self-awareness.

Perhaps not the best approach when trying to assuage Americans’ concerns over the politicization of intelligence agencies. https://t.co/WdO6IKJx8l — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 17, 2018

Perhaps not, Dana.

Oh, and boom.

Exactly. They are all protesting too much. It just proves the accusations of politicization are accurate. — Jodi McPhee Giddings (@JodiGiddings) March 18, 2018

Can always count on the Left to accuse the Right of what they’ve been doing. Projection is the name of their game.

Meh. This is where we are. *All* gloves are off now and it's bare knuckle street fighting from here on out. Welcome to the new normal. — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) March 18, 2018

Sadly if we don’t come out with bare knuckles the Left will just pummel us. The fight must go on …

But he used the word “turpitude”. That proves he has more intelligence than the rest of us. — LMX (@laurenmarie10) March 17, 2018

Ha!

Ummm…didn't McCabe do most of the stuff he did under the last guy… — Matt Parker (@parkerrm39) March 17, 2018

Shhhh … he’s on a roll.

I’m betting his tweet isn’t going to age well. — MidwestCityJoe (@BaltJoe) March 17, 2018

It flopped the moment he sent it.

It's mind boggling how it seems like these Resist Bullies have no idea how their desperation and frantic attempts at deflection are making themselves look guiltier than ever… — Jules (@OmPeaceMom) March 17, 2018

Batsh*t is gonna batsh*t.

The Obama admin is no longer in office who is he talking about? — Don (@don_peck) March 17, 2018

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Intelligence Agent having a 4 yr old temper tantrum because he didnt get his way — Marquessa Casey #MAGA #ConstitutionalRights (@marquessacasey) March 18, 2018

And such is the way of the government in 2018.

Laugh or cry?

