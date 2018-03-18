Seems that Rosie O’Donnell took the news of McCabe’s firing well.

Oh, wait.

No, she didn’t.

In fact, she came completely unhinged and attacked Jeff Sessions (which honestly surprised us, that she wasn’t calling for Trump’s head this time around):

jeff sessions u spineless fucking elf – i hope u end up in jail for life – how dare u – #AndrewMcCabe pic.twitter.com/wtcVX3pXly — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 17, 2018

How dare he do what the FBI suggested.

Monster!

His termination was recommended by the FBI, Rosie. — Add your name (@corrcomm) March 17, 2018

And c’mon, lay off elves. They make toys and cookies.

You are insane. The FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility recommended his firing. It would have been wrong not to follow the reco of the agency's internal affairs department. — Gary HokieHawk (@grsvt81) March 17, 2018

But Trump! Russia!

The fact that you're outraged by this tells me it was the right move. — Space Force One: The Spacening (@HarryThetech76) March 17, 2018

Fair.

Is this the kind of shit that is in your head, all the time? There does come a time when you should put away liberal ways and grow up, dear. pic.twitter.com/77W8Q5AwWn — Red Dirt Patriot (@SwTkthe1) March 17, 2018

Don’t hold your breath, being Leftists allows them to act like and be perpetual toddlers throwing a constant temper tantrum.

I suppose it's useless to point out that the FBI's disciplinary office recommended McCabe be fired. Of course, that doesn't match what you'd like the facts to be, but it is the case, nonetheless. — Patsy Jones (@pjones59) March 17, 2018

Hey, we all tried to tell her.

Why should Sessions end up in jail for doing what the FBI disciplinary office suggested he do? https://t.co/SuWieZae3d — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) March 17, 2018

You really don't know how government works, do you? His own Disciplinary office recommended the termination. It's called oversight, and when you fail your duty, you don't get a taxpayer-funded paycheck for life. Smarten up. — 🌌 Capt. Chumly Pieplate, U.S. Space Force 🚀 (@Chumly_Pieplate) March 17, 2018

Nope, she has no idea.

Lighten up, Francis. The very agency he worked for recommended the firing. https://t.co/DXLm7CPfVx pic.twitter.com/thjSQ407Ec — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) March 17, 2018

Yeah, lighten up.

How dare he act on the recomendation of the Obama-appointed officials serving on the Office of Professional Responsibility? — Bob (@shut1ggyup) March 18, 2018

Oops.

u mad, bro? — Trey Chandler (@treychandler) March 17, 2018

HA! She is ALWAYS mad.

