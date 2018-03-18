Have we mentioned how glad we are that Dennis Miller is back on Twitter?

Because man, we are SO GLAD he’s back on Twitter.

No one else really tells us how it is while making us laugh at the same time.

Case in point:

I think Hillary's drunk…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………with power. — Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) March 18, 2018

OUCH.

We especially like Dennis’ use of a super long ellipse for the perfect timing with this joke because it’s not always easy to get a joke across on Twitter. This worked beautifully.

Although we’re going to guess Hillary won’t find it nearly as amusing as we do.

Nope. Just drunk the regular old way. — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) March 18, 2018

Meep.

STOP IT! Hillary was obviously under sniper fire and using evasive techniques to dodge the bullets! — PattiO (@soylentbeige) March 18, 2018

EL OH EL.

Totally.

Too bad for her sake she has none. — Craig MacCormack (@CraigMacCormack) March 18, 2018

Thank GOD.

I'm sorry. Who is she again? — Patrick Pipino (@pp8010) March 18, 2018

Angry old lady? Wears bad pantsuits? Swallows the souls of innocents? Tried to destroy the lives of women her husband sexually assaulted?

You know, the woman who couldn’t beat the most unpopular GOP candidate … ever. Hillary Clinton.

Ring any bells?

