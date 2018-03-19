Poor Sarah.

She just wanted a Snickers bar, and then she walked into an Alabama gas station and saw THIS!!!

Rural Alabama gas station. I was there getting a Snickers. pic.twitter.com/eGraFplA43 — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) March 18, 2018

OMG THE HORROR! THE TERROR! THE HUMANITY!

They’re out of Rollos!

Oh, yeah, and there are some guns for sale under the counter there. Hey look, there’s even a pink one.

Imagine being this easily triggered because a gas station sells handguns – these people seriously need to get out of their elitist bubbles and take a gander at how most of America lives. Did she not realize she was in Alabama?

And if you thought her reaction was pathetic, check out the rest of the peeps on her thread:

I wonder if anyone (or how many) in the US realizes how mind-numbingly, incomprehensibly and sickly ABSURD this is, that the level of national insecurity is SO BAD that everyone needs to be prepared to shoot their fellow man DEAD.. at ANY time. I cannot fathom this. — McDes (@HiFlowHead) March 18, 2018

They just don’t get it.

Yeah, I have to say life's pretty grand without worrying about being shot. It's sunny too. — Miss McApples of Wattle Grove's lovely 2nd grade (@fuzzibilities) March 19, 2018

Definitely. When one carries wherever he goes, he doesn't worry about being shot. And armed Society is a polite Society. It's sad that some people don't get that. Glad to see that you do. — Doc Washburn (@DocWashburn) March 19, 2018

Super duper sunny!

You can’t tell me that any kind of background check is being done when you can buy a gun in a convenience store. Convenient for what? Robbing the store itself? How moronic is this? — Lori Hannah (@LoriHannah58) March 18, 2018

Right? A place where they have to check ID for cigarettes and such would never be able to do a background check.

Incorrect. Without a federal background check all you can leave with are gas and the aforementioned snickers. — Keith Mullins (@KeithDeuces) March 19, 2018

This ain’t rocket science folks.

This is truly terrifying. The rest of the world continues to be baffled by America’s love affair with guns — Peter (@mackemyyc) March 18, 2018

It’s a gas station. *shrug*

Their customers think the Civil War has just been on pause for 150 years. — Michael Balch (@MJBALCH69) March 18, 2018

Or their customers think, ‘Hey, I can buy a legal firearm here if I so choose. How convenient.’

What totally freaks me out is what the size of this inventory implies about sales volume. — Cindy Ecksol (@CindyEcksol) March 18, 2018

PEOPLE LIKE GUNS! The nerve.

I’ll have a snickers bar, a soda & 3 guns please… OMDog-do they realise how insane that us⁉️⁉️⁉️Thankfully not our reality here in Australia🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/qMOFSsSpyp — Bailey🙏🏼TrustingGod✝️ (@Petlover264) March 18, 2018

Starting to understand why most of these people need safe spaces to leave their homes.

Out of idle curiousity, what identification would you need to show or what procedure would you need to follow to be able to buy a handgun there? — Dean Rivando (@drivandalism) March 18, 2018

The same identification you’d need anywhere to buy a legal firearm.

You'd need an Alabama drivers license, an FBI background check (or concealed carry permit), and you'd need to fill out a Form 4473. https://t.co/WSViNIPB4C — sean flynn (@wxgeek) March 19, 2018

The background check is against a national criminal database, is usually done by phone, and usually takes 5-10 minutes to run the info. — sean flynn (@wxgeek) March 19, 2018

Oh.

"EWWW BECKY GROSS!

Look at those flyovers and their, like, GUNS!

They're just, like, out there!" Yes.

You really do sound that stupid to us. — TexitMachine (@BrowningMachine) March 19, 2018

Amazingly, none of those guns got up and randomly fired themselves. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) March 19, 2018

Even if they were in Alabama.

IKR? They seem to be out of Rollos! — The Derp State (@LennyGhoul) March 19, 2018

That’s the REAL horror.

