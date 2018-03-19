Poor Sarah.

She just wanted a Snickers bar, and then she walked into an Alabama gas station and saw THIS!!!

OMG THE HORROR! THE TERROR! THE HUMANITY!

They’re out of Rollos!

Oh, yeah, and there are some guns for sale under the counter there. Hey look, there’s even a pink one.

Imagine being this easily triggered because a gas station sells handguns – these people seriously need to get out of their elitist bubbles and take a gander at how most of America lives. Did she not realize she was in Alabama?

And if you thought her reaction was pathetic, check out the rest of the peeps on her thread:

They just don’t get it.

Trending

Super duper sunny!

Right? A place where they have to check ID for cigarettes and such would never be able to do a background check.

This ain’t rocket science folks.

It’s a gas station. *shrug*

Or their customers think, ‘Hey, I can buy a legal firearm here if I so choose. How convenient.’

PEOPLE LIKE GUNS! The nerve.

Starting to understand why most of these people need safe spaces to leave their homes.

The same identification you’d need anywhere to buy a legal firearm.

Oh.

Even if they were in Alabama.

That’s the REAL horror.

Related:

The power of STUPID compels them! Racist twerps at Everytown just hit another home run [photo]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alabamagun controlgun grabbersSarah Kendzior