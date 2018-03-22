As anticipated, President Trump announced Thursday that former Ambassador John Bolton would replace H.R. McMaster effective April 9:

I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Excellent news re: elevation of John Bolton to NSA. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 22, 2018

Not a great day in Pyongyang or Tehran right now. Bolton appt could be surest sign yet that Iran deal is as good as dead — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 22, 2018

I know John Bolton well, he is an excellent choice who will do an great job as National Security Advisor. General McMaster has served and will continue to serve our nation well. We should all be grateful to him for his service. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 22, 2018

Amb John Bolton will be great National Security Adviser for @realDonaldTrump. Ridiculously knowledgable. Leaks from NSC will end. Obama holdovers will be gone & team, chemistry & work product will all get ramped up. Very underrated, amazing American. Extraordinarily talented pick — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 22, 2018

Leaks will end? Sign us up.

Graham: Selecting John Bolton as National Security Adviser is good news for America’s allies and bad news for America’s enemies..President Trump could not have made a better choice in terms of having a reliable, seasoned, national security confidante. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 22, 2018

I'm a big fan of @AmbJohnBolton. Terrific pick for NSA! This is a BIG win for USA. Kudos to @realDonaldTrump on the decision. — Brad Thor (@BradThor) March 22, 2018

Congrats to John Bolton, a hard-headed realist with extensive diplomatic and governmental experience. He will serve this WH well — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 22, 2018

Dear Media and hot take pundits: Labeling John Bolton a "neocon" is simplistic and wrong. While he may have supported 43's agenda (while serving in his admin), grouping Bolton with that bunch is lazy journalism. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 22, 2018

John Bolton is a longtime friend and contributor to @Commentary. He is not, however, a neoconservative. He's a conservative full stop. Goldwater '64. But if you ask him who the best Secretary of State was in our time, he'll tell you it was James Baker. He's an interesting man. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 22, 2018

Will Bolton shave the stache? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 22, 2018

OK, enough from you guys; let’s hear what the explainers at Vox have to say:

John Bolton, Trump’s ultra-hawkish new national security adviser, explained https://t.co/pdnL09PGeo — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 22, 2018

“Radically ultra-hawkish.”

John Bolton is one of the most radically hawkish voices in American foreign policy. He has previously said the United States should declare war on both North Korea and Iran. https://t.co/jbKVPR3LQW — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 22, 2018