In the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the school is instituting a rule that says backpacks being carried must be see-through:
Should all schools adopt a clear backpack policy?
BBC: They said any student without a clear backpack would be given one at no cost. https://t.co/wBN9XwqBwL
— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) March 23, 2018
Parkland, Florida school shooting survivor and anti-gun activist David Hogg, who recently called the NRA “pathetic f**kers that want to keep killing our children,” doesn’t like that at all:
Hogg: “After we come back from Spring Break, they’re requiring us all to have clear backpacks…it’s unnecessary. It’s embarrassing for a lot of the students.” #Axios360 pic.twitter.com/xvR8aP5th1
— Axios (@axios) March 23, 2018
Hmm, isn’t that interesting?
Huh. So common sense limitations on a right you highly value will be ineffective, have undesirable effects, and are therefore unacceptable? I wonder if that same argument has other applications. #2a https://t.co/99YGD0iYKq
— Adam D. Bradley ن (@docbradley) March 23, 2018
If only they would take a little time to try and think it all through.
So, he wants to take away our rights but doesn't want a clear backpack? https://t.co/fUafzrDIbj
— Dan Gainor (@dangainor) March 23, 2018
If you won’t abandon the 2nd Amendment, you don’t care about dead kids, he says-
But woah, you can’t mess with high schoolers backpack choices. This isn’t North Korea. https://t.co/dJps3CTWED
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 23, 2018
Well, that pretty much sums it up!
Oh, you don't like your rights infringed on??? Define, irony. https://t.co/p70TvrWMeH
— Brian Marye (@bmurree24) March 23, 2018
Oh, you don't like your rights infringed upon? The irony.
— Dual_Patriot ن (@lassie_scot) March 23, 2018
1) Please stop treating this kid like he's an expert in anything.
2) I thought he wasn't going back to school? https://t.co/OFO0JXQdJl
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 23, 2018
The irony in this… https://t.co/W6iDEOLOQK
— Tyler Meuschke (@TylerMoustache) March 23, 2018
Ohh let's do everything we can but your bookbag, don't touch that. What a joke. https://t.co/4QtRwroyng
— Zachry Dale (@ZachryDale) March 23, 2018
Broke: take all the guns. Woke: Requiring clear back packs violate 4th Amd Right to Privacy. The requirement is a virtual blanket & intrusive search by the school.
— Steven Kutz (@sjkz) March 23, 2018
The school is actually taking actions to help improve safety, and you're upset with it? https://t.co/I0Vbdtmikx
— Adam Hartley (@AdamHartley43) March 23, 2018
The “clear backpack” thing isn’t included in the packet of anti-NRA talking points so for the “do something” crowd on the Left it’ll be a low priority.
