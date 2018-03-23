In the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the school is instituting a rule that says backpacks being carried must be see-through:

Parkland, Florida school shooting survivor and anti-gun activist David Hogg, who recently called the NRA “pathetic f**kers that want to keep killing our children,” doesn’t like that at all:

Hmm, isn’t that interesting?

If only they would take a little time to try and think it all through.

Well, that pretty much sums it up!

The “clear backpack” thing isn’t included in the packet of anti-NRA talking points so for the “do something” crowd on the Left it’ll be a low priority.

Tags: 2nd AmendmentConstitutiondavid hoggNRAparkland school shootingprivacy