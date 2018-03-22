In case there was any remaining doubt that David Hogg is anything but a Democratic mouthpiece now, here you go:

Politicians: Yeah let's make it easier to vote. Politicians Also: Wait let's require voters to have id so we can suppress the vote of the people so I can get reelected via a system that disproportionatly effects people of color and the poor!🤦‍♂️ Smh

https://t.co/E4FzmnPosB — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 22, 2018

And just in case he wasn’t being clear:

Listen I support the security of our election but not when it uses a system that suppresses the American's vote and voice — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 22, 2018

What the hell is he even talking about?

Let's have 16-year-olds with no ID vote. Does this twit have any adult supervision? https://t.co/ZcBPA87HKd — Botty McBotface (@JammieWF) March 22, 2018

If he does, it’s not nearly enough. Hogg desperately needs an adult to step in and tell him no.

uhhhhhhhhhh you lost me on that one bud — geoff 🇹🇹🇩🇲 (@geoffyeos) March 22, 2018

I have yet to see any logical reason against requiring a valid government issue photo ID to vote. — Steven Lachance 🐻 (@StevenDLachance) March 22, 2018

Good thing you don’t live in Wi. We are required to show our ID to vote. And guess what….. I didn’t hear one person complain about it! — 🇺🇸 Julie A 🇺🇸 (@JulieAlbrecht57) March 22, 2018

I'm a "POC" & also don't have much money. Showing ID when I vote doesn't bother me at all. 👍🏾 — Mac Diesel (@ONLYMacDiesel) March 22, 2018

You know, all it takes to get an idea just walk into the DMV and ask for one. If you are an American citizen it is not hard to get an ID, regardless of your status. — Shaya Greenfield (The Bear Jew) ✡️🇺🇸🐻 (@HyperShaya) March 22, 2018

Why wouldn’t you want someone to have an ID to vote? An ID proves they are who they say they are 🤔 — Michael Vickery (@MBvickery) March 22, 2018

David, this is one area, I will have to disagree with you. There is plenty of time for people to go get I.D.s to vote. I.D.s do not cost much. It ensures the correct person is voting. Case in point. What if you walked in to vote, only to be told you had already voted? 1/ — Sal Salerno (@HaloFanForLife) March 22, 2018

Not having I.D.s can cause that. Voter registration is t all that hard. Getting an I.D. Isn’t either. Drivers license of State I.D.s would be enough. Getting to those places isn’t all that hard either. Drive, bus, taxi, uber/Lyft, friend, etc. Voting is extremely important. 2/ — Sal Salerno (@HaloFanForLife) March 22, 2018

You are wrong and misguided. Voter IDs are necessary to protect the security of our elections. Do you think drivers licenses or gun laws are suppressive? — yoyo (@CPPSFan) March 22, 2018

Oh, and by the way:

It’s also a racist assumption to make, because you’re assuming minorities aren’t competent enough to get a voter ID, giving white democrats a disadvantage in elections. — yoyo (@CPPSFan) March 22, 2018

Are you saying people of color aren't smart enough to get voter ID cards. That is racist and also not true! — Michael (@Michael61522744) March 22, 2018

Black people know where the DMV is, dude. You saying they can't find a way to get an ID is more racist than anything. — [forthefuture] (@CindyLa83906912) March 22, 2018

Well, to be fair, this wouldn’t be the first time David’s said something racist.

Your parents should get a refund on their school taxes. The education system has failed you, son. — The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) March 22, 2018

Boycott your school then…which just instituted mandatory ID. Presuming your aren't a hypocrite on these matters…? https://t.co/ctX6qQrXYu — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 22, 2018

Maybe he figures he doesn’t have to boycott his school, since he’s decided to drop out until he gets his commonsense gun reform, whatever the hell that means.

And before anybody complains that Hogg is being held accountable for what he says, remember this: