In case there was any remaining doubt that David Hogg is anything but a Democratic mouthpiece now, here you go:

And just in case he wasn’t being clear:

What the hell is he even talking about?

If he does, it’s not nearly enough. Hogg desperately needs an adult to step in and tell him no.

Oh, and by the way:

Well, to be fair, this wouldn’t be the first time David’s said something racist.

Maybe he figures he doesn’t have to boycott his school, since he’s decided to drop out until he gets his commonsense gun reform, whatever the hell that means.

And before anybody complains that Hogg is being held accountable for what he says, remember this:

