Here’s another clip from the Twitter livestream we told you about last night where Stoneman Douglas student activist David Hogg talks about the TV show “House of Cards” and how the show depicts the “real life” of politics in America:

David Hogg says he understands politics because of Netflix's "House of Cards," claims it's "real life." pic.twitter.com/o4oCghjCUn — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 19, 2018

“Ridiculous” pretty much sums it up:

This is becoming a bit ridiculous. https://t.co/BQSlwvM5Kg — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 20, 2018

This is completely unsurprising from a teenager. I bet he thinks reality TV is real too. https://t.co/jJVpp1CjM2 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 20, 2018

That pretty much sums up all left-wing politics. Everything they think they know they learned from TV and movies. https://t.co/lw8o7XwAHo — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 20, 2018

Anyway, everyone knows “Veep” is the more honest depiction of D.C.:

Somebody please send this kid a box of VEEP discs, stat. https://t.co/JwskdLGdnh — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 20, 2018

This kid knows how politics works because 'House of Cards' is real… GTFOH Sorry to disappoint you dude. Trust. This is VEEP.

Pick the dumbest episode of VEEP. Dumbest ever.

That, my friend, is politics. https://t.co/S0ult8s4Qr — Nicole Fisher (@nic_fisher) March 20, 2018

And if you watched the show “Emergency” when you were younger, you know about EMS workers. “Start an IV, 51, D5W TKO and ringers lactate!”

Don't laugh. I learned to be a paramedic from watching "Emergency." I owe my entire career to Randolph Mantooth. https://t.co/ZuERmMH9BW — All CNN Does Is Lie (@NolteNC) March 20, 2018

And we’ll end it with this: More government classes, fewer Netflix shows:

Binge on some education https://t.co/LIewJ2Hk0z — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 20, 2018

