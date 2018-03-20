Here’s another clip from the Twitter livestream we told you about last night where Stoneman Douglas student activist David Hogg talks about the TV show “House of Cards” and how the show depicts the “real life” of politics in America:

“Ridiculous” pretty much sums it up:

Anyway, everyone knows “Veep” is the more honest depiction of D.C.:

And if you watched the show “Emergency” when you were younger, you know about EMS workers. “Start an IV, 51, D5W TKO and ringers lactate!”

And we’ll end it with this: More government classes, fewer Netflix shows:

