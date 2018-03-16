Stoneman Douglas HS student activist David Hogg has a new video out to promote the March 24 “March For Our Lives” in Washington, D.C. and he asks right up front, “What if our politicians weren’t the bitch of the NRA?”

This is “pure politics” now, isn’t it?

Also, does he know that if the NRA were to somehow magically disappear tomorrow, the same politicians would still vote the same, exact way?

Fellow student and 2A supporter Kyle Kashuv responds:

And Kyle notes how cursing won’t get David what he wants, despite the likes the video will get from the left:

Right? We imagine Twitter wouldn’t give teen pro-life activists a livestream if they said, “What if our politicians weren’t the bitch of Planned Parenthood?”

