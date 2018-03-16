Stoneman Douglas HS student activist David Hogg has a new video out to promote the March 24 “March For Our Lives” in Washington, D.C. and he asks right up front, “What if our politicians weren’t the bitch of the NRA?”

How adorable of him:

#WhatIf we could go to school without fearing for our lives? Join us on March 24th and visit https://t.co/SrCltJsrBH #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/iXmCNFOrVj — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 16, 2018

This is “pure politics” now, isn’t it?

Sad that this has turned into a full fledged political arm for the Democrats, this ad does not even attempt to hide that this has nothing to do with trying to get gun legislation passed, but rather pure politics. We should respond accordingly. https://t.co/qAJvAYtc8q — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 16, 2018

Also, does he know that if the NRA were to somehow magically disappear tomorrow, the same politicians would still vote the same, exact way?

Fellow student and 2A supporter Kyle Kashuv responds:

What if we passed #StopSchoolViolenceAct? That goal would make us closer to the aforementioned vision. https://t.co/Srj0P9Jzo3 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 16, 2018

And Kyle notes how cursing won’t get David what he wants, despite the likes the video will get from the left:

"This isn't political" you sure about that? Believe it or not, cursing at politicians doesn't make you look like a big boy. If I ever spoke like that, I'd have a very soapy mouth. https://t.co/Srj0P9Jzo3 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 16, 2018

Right? We imagine Twitter wouldn’t give teen pro-life activists a livestream if they said, “What if our politicians weren’t the bitch of Planned Parenthood?”

