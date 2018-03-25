Bill Maher took it upon himself to spread another lie the Left has conveniently constructed to harm the character and branding of Dana Loesch. Apparently, a ‘Weinstein wannabe-skeeze ‘ claimed she contacted him to do some sort of TV show.

This did not happen.

But God forbid Bill Maher actually reach out and speak to Dana personally for a comment before going live with this bullsh*t (or that Mediaite do their due diligence and make sure this story isn’t a fabrication, which it is).

Take a gander:

Maher Slams Dana Loesch, Breitbart, and Bannon as ‘Showbiz Rejects’ for Their Hatred of Hollywood https://t.co/KBCzNTvRYC (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/XTrIlgbn7K — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 24, 2018

Yeah, he ‘slammed’ her, but never bothered to speak with her.

What a toughie.

Dana called him OUT (as well as Mediaite for running with the story):

Sorry @Mediaite and @billmaher , but I never pitched anything to some Weinstein-wannabe skeeze I don’t know. Very forward-thinking and not at all misogynistic of you to not even ask the woman for comment before running with an idiotic story that never happened. Chauvinists. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 24, 2018

Give ’em Hell, Dana.

Also, I’ve had an agent handle my business for years. Why would I cold call some strange rando? Bizarre skeezeball trying to hitch his name to mine for press needs to take a hike. I’ve never had an interest in tv beyond what I do now. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 24, 2018

Truth hurts, eh? Let’s be honest here, Bill wouldn’t have any relevance whatsoever if he wasn’t trashing someone on the Right, it’s his whole schtick.

His whole, old, boring and unoriginal schtick.

Full disclosure, we went through this thread looking for various tweets of support for Dana, and all we saw were a bunch of morons screeching at her about the NRA. And her hair. If only the Left hated the monster who pulled the trigger half as much as they do Dana Loesch, their protests and screeching might actually mean something.

Related:

‘That’s IT?!’ Brian Stelter sharing number of Saturday tweets using #MarchForOurLives BACKFIRES epically

Most DISGUSTING person of 2018? Gun grabber doubles down on attacking Parkland student who lost his sister

Everywhere a HACK: Matthew Dowd and John Harwood get seriously REKT for trashing flyover country