As Twitchy readers know, Patrick Petty (who lost his sister Alaina in the shooting at Stoneman Douglas in February) asked Emma Gonzalez and the other Parkland students to please stop using his sister’s name to push their agenda.

And the reaction he received from one horrible and awful ‘gun-grabbing-troll’ enraged most of Twitter (except for 15 idiots who liked her tweet):

Early nominee for most disgusting human being of 2018: The person who tells a Parkland victim’s brother that his sister deserved to die and then doubles down. Truly sick. pic.twitter.com/Fh3XlVYsVJ — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) March 25, 2018

The grossest part of this tweet is the fact that she doubled DOWN on her attack, and continued to harass the young man whose only crime was asking the mob to leave his sister out of their talking points.

Truly sick indeed.

Unbelievable. I have no words. pic.twitter.com/BPuEbtlrc0 — Patrick Petty (@Patrickpetty23) March 24, 2018

She has not deleted her tweets, FYI and oddly enough, Twitter hasn’t asked her to remove them.

‘Oddly enough’, we made a funny!

Did that hurt your feelings, young man? Too. Damn. Bad. BTW, Miss Gonzalez is fighting to save the lives of your fellow classmates. You can thank her now. — JRG #NunesMustGo (@SimonSaysBooHoo) March 25, 2018

Vile, nasty hyena says what?

You should really quit Twitter, JRG. Gross. — Chris (@forewit) March 25, 2018

Truth.

You cant be a real person, you have to be a troll. No real human being would be this dumb AND this cruel to a victim. One who lost his sister, not just someone who they went to school with. — AtlasShrugged Fully Semi-Automatically (@DaveMBP) March 25, 2018

Sadly she is likely a real person fueled by hatred fed to her 24/7 from the Left and the media dehumanizing people who think differently from her, especially when it comes to gun rights.

I thought we weren't supposed to pick on the children. Oh, I see, that only applies to the progressive pistol-prohibiting parrots. — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) March 25, 2018

What sort of disgusting human being attacks a kid like this? It’s one thing to debate these students on their ideas, but to attack the brother of a student who was actually lost in the tragedy? No words for how foul and awful that is.

His sister gave her LIFE to protect her fellow students. But @simonsaysboohoo only cares about the students who push her political agenda. #MarchForOurLives is cancer. pic.twitter.com/LGxUakdUFi — elisabeth (@elisabethlehem) March 25, 2018

This ‘woman’ is officially the face of the Left.

Way to go, guys.

